Local roundup: Blue Hen baseball team edges Rider 2-1 in series opener

Juniors Mike Biasiello and Chris Ludman kept the Rider bats off balance as the Delaware baseball team edged the Broncos, 2-1, in the series opener Saturday afternoon.

“Our pitching really won that game for us,” said Blue Hens’ coach Jim Sherman. “Mike (Biasiello) and Chris (Ludman) were really outstanding when we needed it. Can’t say enough about their efforts today and how important it was to get that first game of the series at home.”

Biasiello pitched to a no decision in 4.2 innings, scattering four hits and allowing one unearned run. Ludman then tossed 4.1 scoreless innings with just two base runners on a hit and a walk and two strikeouts.

The Hens (5-7) scored their two runs in consecutive at bats when freshman Aidan Riley singled up the middle with two outs to score sophomore Joseph Carpenter. Freshman Bryce Greenly (Milford) then singled to score senior Jack Goan.

Greenly and freshman Joey Loynd both had two hits.

Rhode Island 23, Delaware State 5: Four Rhode Island players drove in three runs each to highlight the Rams’ victory.

Delaware State (3-9) had 11 hits. The big blow for the Hornets was a second inning grand slam by freshman catcher Mason Brewer (Caesar Rodney) to cut the URI lead to 7-4.

Tyler Cunningham was 3-for-3 to raise his batting average to a team-best .357 (10-for-28).

Wolverines drop two: Manhattanville swept a doubleheader with Wesley College, 6-4 and 8-3 on Saturday.

In the opener, Jordan Marucci hit a three-run homerun for the Wolverines (2-9). Jacob Meisel had two hits and knocked in a run in the nightcap.

College basketball

WOMEN, Delaware 61, UNCW 57: With the win, Delaware clinched a first-round bye in next week’s Colonial Athletic Association Tournament as the No. 6 seed.

Nicole Enabosi led Delaware with 21 points and moved into second place in the Blue Hen record books with 1,676 career points behind only All-American Elena Delle Donne. Enabosi also contributed a game-high 15 rebounds for her 52nd career double-double.

DSU’s Crosby honored: Delaware State guard John Crosby was a second-team selection on the all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference squad.

The senior leads the MEAC in scoring at 19.4 points per game. A two-time MEAC Player of the Week, Crosby reached double figures in scoring in 26 of the Hornets’ 30 regular-season games, topping the 20-point mark in 14 games and scoring 30-or-more points four times.

Crosby’s MEAC-high 583 points this season are the most by a Hornet since Amere May tallied 671 during the 2014-15 season. In addition, Crosby is Delaware State’s leader and fifth in the MEAC in assists at 3.3 per game (99 total) and tops in three-point field goals with 56 this season.

College softball

Hens win twice: Emily Winburn and Kailey Christian each tossed complete-game shutouts as Delaware (16-4) defeated UMBC, 1-0, and Norfolk State, 3-0, Saturday on the second day of the Pirate Invitational.

In the Blue Hens’ first game of the day, it appeared the contest was headed to extra innings after the first two Blue Hens were retired. But Katie Stahre (Lake Forest) tripled down the rightfield line and scored when Ali Davis grounded a single to left.

Hornets drop pair of close games: Delaware State suffered two painful losses in a tournament at Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Hornets dropped their first game to Marist 5-4 in nine innings before falling to Fairleigh Dickinson 4-3.

Against Marist, DelState (1-19) couldn’t hold a 4-0 lead. Against Fairleigh-Dickinson, the Hornets led 3-1.

College lacrosse

MEN, Delaware 15, Marist 14: Sophomore Tye Kurtz led the Blue Hens with six points (two goals and four assists), while seniors Charlie Kitchen and Bryce Reid both had hat tricks in the victory.

Mike Robinson and Clay Miller had two goals and one assist each to give Delaware five multi-goal scorers in the contest.

WOMEN, Wesley 16, Keystone 5: Hanna Giaccone and Kassie Dieter scored five goals each as the Wolverines improved to 4-0.

Emily Caldarelli, who leads the AEC in caused turnovers caused a game-high six while Lindsey Lurz tallied a game-high six assists.

Delaware 12, Elon 11: Claire D’Antonio picked up the game-winner with 2:11 remaining in the second overtime as the Blue Hens won their CAA opener.

Delaware scored four of the final five goals in regulation, including a free position shot from Mia DeRuggiero with 41 seconds left, to send the contest into overtime.

Boys’ basketball

Sanford 75, Delmarva Christian 41: The eighth-seeded Royals trailed just 30-22 at halftime before the No. 1 Warriors pulled away to the state quarterfinal victory.

Andrew Workman tallied 18 points for Delmarva Christian (21-3), which scored the final seven points of the second quarter. Sanford (19-3) will face Appoquinimink on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the state semifinals at the Carpenter Center.