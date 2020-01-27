Local roundup: Blue Hen women overcome slow start to top Elon 65-56

Delaware got off to a slow start but recovered to pick up a 65-56 victory over Elon in CAA women’s basketball on Sunday afternoon.

The Phoenix opened the game on an 11-2 run before the Blue Hens (2-5 CAA, 6-12 overall) turned things around and won three of the next four quarters to snap a three-game losing streak.

Nicole Enabosi led all scorers with 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds for her 46th career double-double, which ties her for second in program history alongside Elena Delle Donne (2009-13). Enabosi moved past Lori Howard (1977-81) into seventh place in program history with 1,478 career points.

Jasmine Dickey added her eighth double-double of the season by finishing the game with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Kayla Shaw also scored 17 points after hittting five three-pointers.

College track & field

Hens shine at meets: Five victories, two ECAC qualifiers and one school record highlighted a weekend that saw the University of Delaware track & field team compete in three meets in three states in a two-day span.

The Blue Hens had four athletes at the Patriot Games at George Mason on Friday, one at the Dr. Sander Challenge at the Armory NYC on Saturday afternoon and the rest of the team at the Frank Gulden Invitational at Bucknell on Saturday.

Senior Michaela Meyer set a school record in the 800 meters at the Dr. Sander Challenge, while redshirt junior Mackenzie Jones (mile), sophomores Halima Scott (60m) and Halimah Roberson (triple jump), along with the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams all took home titles at the Gulden Invitational.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com