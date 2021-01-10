Local roundup: Blue Hen women top W&M for 3rd straight win

NEWARK — The Delaware women’s basketball team kept cruising along, rolling to a 79-55 victory over William & Mary in CAA women’s basketball at the Carpenter Center on Saturday afternoon.

With their third straight win, the Blue Hens improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They are the only team in the conference with a 3-0 mark.

Four Delaware players scored in double figures, while three grabbed double-figure rebounds.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey led the way with 20 points and 10 boards for her 20th career double-double and seventh career 20-point game. Junior forward Ty Battle contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds, her CAA-leading sixth double-double of the year, in addition to three steals and a block.

Junior Chyna Latimer knocked down 3-of-5 3-pointers on her way to 13 points. Freshman guard Tyi Skinner poured in 11 points and dished out a game-high three assists.

In just 18 minutes off the bench, sophomore forward Brynn Wade grabbed 12 rebounds. As a team, Delaware out-rebounded William & Mary (1-2 CAA, 4-4 overall) by a 52-33 margin, including 19 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second-chance points.

Delaware limited the Tribe to 55 points on 35.6-percent shooting from the floor, both season lows for Division I opponents.

The Hens held a 16-10 lead after one period, fueled by nine first-quarter points from Dickey. Delaware went on a 12-0 run late in the second quarter that included back-to-back threes from Latimer and was capped off by an acrobatic lay-p by Skinner off an alley-oop pass from senior guard Tee Johnson.

The bucket forced a Tribe timeout and pushed Delaware’s lead to 37-17.

William & Mary put together a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter to cut it to 44-29, but that was as close as the Tribe got, as Delaware led by more than 20 for the entire fourth quarter.

The two squads play again today at 1 p.m. at the Carpenter Center.

Drexel 70, Delaware State 47: The Hornets dropped to 2-4 with the non-conference loss on Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Dragons netted the final 10 points of the second quarter to open up a 33-14 advantage by halftime before improving to 5-1.

Kiana Coomber tallied 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter for the Hornets. Drexel led by as many as 27 points with 3:20 remaining in the contest.

Delaware State shot only 30.8 percent (16-of-52) from the field.