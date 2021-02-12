Local roundup: Brengle falls to Brady in Aussie Open second round

For the second straight match, Madison Brengle didn’t spend much time on the court Wednesday night.

Madison Brengle

This time, though, that wasn’t good news for the 30-year-old from Dover.

Fellow American Jennifer Brady made quick work of their second-round Australian Open match, ousting Brengle, 6-1, 6-2, from the Grand Slam tournament.

The match lasted only 52 minutes.

On Monday night, Brengle took care of Arina Rodionova, 6-1, 6-2, in a match that took just an hour and two minutes.

The 25-year-old Brady, who is currently ranked No. 22 in the world, won the first five games — twice breaking Brengle’s serve — before finally losing a game.

The 85th-ranked Brengle was able to dig in during the second set and win two out of three games at one point to close within 3-2. But Brady reeled off the final three games to advance to the third round.

Brady hit 29 winners to just six for Brengle. And while Brady committed 23 unforced errors, Brengle committed 17 herself.

Brady won a total of 56 points compared to 32 for Brengle.

In Brengle’s nine appearances at the Australian Open, this was the fourth time she advanced past the opening round.

The two players had met only once before with Brady winning at Indian Wells in 2019. Brady is a native of Harrisburg, Pa.

Girls’ basketball

Laurel 58, Seaford 37: In a Henlopen South game was tied at halftime, the undefeated Bulldogs (6-0) out-scored the Blue Jays, 23-9, in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

Na’Kayla Smith netted 22 points for Laurel while Carlie Venables added 14.

Jada Evans had a game-high 27 points, hitting 10 of Seaford’s 14 field goals.

Woodbridge 72, Sussex Academy 18: The Blue Raiders improved to 5-1 with the Henlopen South win.

Delmarva Christian 45, St. Mark’s 42: The Royals beat the Spartans for the second time this season to improve to 8-3.

Delmarva Christian 53, Padua 45: The Royals out-scored the Pandas, 38-22, in the second half to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit in the victory on Wednesday night.

Grace Fetterman (10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) netted 28 points, sinking 12 of Delmarva Christian’s 20 field goals. Kandice Schlabach (10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals) added nine points.

Boys’ basketball

Seaford 77, Laurel 73: The Blue Jays (5-1) held off the Bulldogs in the final minute to win their fourth game in a row.

Woodbridge 75, Sussex Academy 28: The Blue Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak to raise their record to 4-2.

College basketball

DSU makes schedule changes: Howard University’s decision this week to cancel the rest of its men’s basketball schedule has impacted Delaware State.

The Hornet men were slated to face the Bison this weekend. Instead, DSU has scheduled a home contest against Cairn University (Pa.) today at 2 p.m.

The Delaware State-Howard women’s basketball game in Washington, D.C., that was postponed on Jan. 31 due to inclement weather has been rescheduled for today at Howard’s Bur Gymnasium at 4 p.m.