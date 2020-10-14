Local roundup: CAA sets format for hoop slate

NEWARK — The Colonial Athletic Association has come up with a unique way of handling its basketball schedules in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAA men’s and women’s teams, which include Delaware, will play the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same site this winter.

The format, which was announced on Wednesday, is to try to limit travel and teams’ exposure to different groups of people.

Most games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays beginning in January.

The only exception will be when teams face their designated travel partner. On those weekends each team will play once at home and once on the road, with flexibility given to create an off day in between contests for travel.

Games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could be made up on various alternate dates.

“Today’s announcement is the first step in the planning process associated with conducting a men’s and women’s basketball season during the 2020-21 academic year,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a press release.

“There are a number of protocols and challenges that still need to be met to make sure that games can be conducted in a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and staff members. Health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we are making, and we are excited about the possibility of having our student-athletes back on the court.”

The Blue Hens’ non-conference schedules will be announced at a later date. The NCAA recently announced that Nov. 25 will serve as the first date of competition for the basketball season.

Attendance and ticket information will also be determined at a future date, while the entire schedule will depend on adherence to UD, local and state health guidelines.

Delaware’s men open their CAA schedule by hosting Charleston on Jan. 2-3, before heading to William & Mary on Jan. 9-10. After facing Hofstra in the BCC on Jan. 16-17, the Blue Hens again head south to battle UNCW on Jan. 23-24.

UD welcomes Elon to Newark on Jan. 30-31, and the following weekend travels to Boston to face Northeastern on Feb. 6-7. The Hens then head to Philadelphia to take on Drexel on Feb. 11, before hosting the Dragons on Feb. 13.

Delaware wraps up its home schedule on Feb. 20-21 against James Madison, and concludes the regular season at Towson on Feb. 27-28.

The Blue Hen women kick off their CAA slate on Jan. 2-3 with back-to-back contests at the College of Charleston. Delaware wraps up conference play at home by hosting Towson on Feb. 27-28.

High school football

Sals add two games: Salesianum School has added a pair of games to its football schedule, giving it five contests for the season right now.

The all-boys Catholic Wilmington school has been threatening a lawsuit after only three Delaware schools agreed to play it this year.

The Sals have now added Pennsylvania schools Malvern Prep and Lansdale Catholic to a schedule that already included Henlopen North members Dover, Smyrna and Sussex Central. Smyrna is the only squad Sallies is slated to play at home.

Delaware schools are allowed to play up to seven regular-season games this fall starting on Oct. 23.

Soccer

Minor added to coaching staffs: Dover High grad Sal Minor, who coached at Lake Forest and Wesley College, has landed a couple soccer coaching positions.

Minor will be an assistant coach at with Lincoln University women’s team, where he will work with the program’s goalies.

Minor is also the assistant goalkeepers coach with the professional Philadelphia Lone Stars FC team, which competes in the USL League Two and the National Premier Soccer League.

Minor’s coaching background also includes stops at First State Military Academy, Delaware Union, and Coastal Atlantic Futbul Club. He is a licensed U.S. Soccer Federation coach and holds NSCAA Level 1 goalkeeper diploma, NSCAA Level 1 Futsal Diploma and is pursuing his D License.