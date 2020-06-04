Local roundup: CAA to use flexible schedule in coming school year

The CAA, which includes the University of Delaware, announced on Wednesday that it will use a flexible schedule in many of its sports in the coming school year.

The decision was made as the Colonial Athletic Association, and other college leagues, figure how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Extreme Flexibility Model, teams won’t have to follow strict scheduling guidelines. For instance, they won’t necessarily have to play other CAA schools but they’re also able to face league teams in their region multiple times.

The EFM will be used in baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball.

According to a CAA press release, the move allows school’s to cut travel costs but also helps them deal with different health regulations in different states.

According to the press release, each CAA institution has committed to play at least the minimum number of contests per sport to meet NCAA sport sponsorship requirements.

“We remain immersed in a period of time in which there are still more questions than answers,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “I am confident that when the time is appropriate our institutions’ Presidents and Chancellors, working in conjunction with federal, state and local governments, will guide each of our campuses through the resocialization process.

“As our athletic departments participate in that process, the EFM provides the CAA with the best opportunity to play regular season contests during the 2020-21 academic year.”

The format and field size for conference tournaments are still under discussion and will be finalized in the near future.