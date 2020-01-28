Local Roundup: Caesar Rodney wrestlers knock off William Penn

Caesar Rodney High collected four pins in picking up a 43-19 victory over William Penn in a nonconference wrestling match on Monday evening.

The Riders won 10 of the individual bouts as they won their third straight match to improve to 4-3 overall.

Kevin Hudson (285 pounds) posted a 36-second pin while Caleb Adamowicz (145) had a fall in 49 seconds. Jackson Dean (160) and Cameron Cataldi (106) also had pins for CR.

Boys’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 93, Salisbury School, Md. 61: The Royals built a 60-37 halftime lead before improving to 10-2.

Gabe Herling (21 points), Andrew Workman (19), Chase Hesson (19) and Loubens Fleurima (10) all scored in double figures for Delmarva

Salisbury Christian, Md. 58, Sussex Academy 35: The Seahawks dropped a non-conference decision on Monday.

Girls’ basketball

Salisbury Christian, Md. 42, Sussex Academy 30: The Seahawks fell to 2-9 with the loss.

College basketball

MEN, North Carolina A&T 82, Delaware State 67: The Hornets dropped to 1-3 in the MEAC, 2-17 overall with the road loss on Monday.

Delaware State fell behind 46-31 at halftime before playing the Aggies (6-1 MEAC, 10-12 overall) even in the second half. A&T has won 20 straight home games against MEAC teams.

WOMEN, North Carolina A&T 58, Delaware State 53: The Hornets fell to 3-2 in the MEAC, 7-11 overall with the road loss on Monday.

Trailing 31-19 at halftime, DSU opened the second half scoring 12 unanswered points to tie the game at 31-31. DelState trailed by just three with 40 seconds left and had possession but couldn’t get any closer.

Lyric Turner led the Hornets with 15 points, five assists and three rebounds with Sharajah Collins adding 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

DSU guard Lanayjha Ashe is 11 points away from scoring 1,000 points in her career.

UD’s Darling earns CAA honor: Delaware junior guard Nate Darling was named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this year on Monday.

Darling averaged 22.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while hitting six three-pointers as the Blue Hens edged Hofstra, 73-71, on Thursday and came back to defeat Northeastern, 76-74, on Saturday. Against the Huskies, he scored 28 of his 34 points in the second half.

Darling currently ranks fourth in the CAA with 19.7 points per game and is second with 64 three-pointers made.

