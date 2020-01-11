Local roundup: Cameron reaches 2,000 career points in Wesley win

Brian Cameron netted 27 points to become just the second Wesley College men’s basketball player to reach 2,000 for his career as the Wolverines downed Neumann, 87-81, in an AEC game on Saturday afternoon.

Wesley’s third-straight victory and fifth in the last six games put the Wolverines (2-0 AEC, 8-7 overall) over .500 for the first time this season.

Cameron, a senior guard from Delaware Military, now has 2,020 career points, second only to record-holder Rashawn Johnson (2,394). In Saturday’s game, Cameron was 11-of-19 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from three-point range with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Greg Bloodsworth (Smyrna) added 21 points for Wesley with Mychal Stefanides tallying 19.

The Wolverines’ three leading scorers combined to go 12-of-18 from three-point range. As a team, Wesley shot 54 percent from the floor.

In a contest that featured 12 lead changes and two ties, the Wolverines built a 44-37 halftime advantage.

WOMEN, Neumann 71, Wesley 48: The Knights stormed back from an 18-7 first-quarter deficit to hand the Wolverines (0-2 AEC, 5-10) the conference loss.

Bianca Newsom led Wesley with a season-high 12 points. Angelique Gathers added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Wrestling

Ravens top Spartan field: Sussex Tech High edged William Penn, 32-31, to finish 4-0 at Lake Forest’s Spartan Duals on Saturday.

William Penn went 3-1, Lake Forest finished 2-2, Polytech went 1-3 and Laurel ended up 0-3.

In the Sussex Tech-William Penn match, Mason Rolph (126 pounds) posted an 8-2 decision in the final individual bout to give the Ravens the victory.

Girls’ basketball

Appoquinimink 67, Delmar 9: The Jaguars out-scored the Wildcats 19-4 in the first quarter before picking up the victory.

