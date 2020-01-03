Local roundup: Cameron’s 36 points leads Wesley to win

Brian Cameron netted 36 points to lead the Wesley College men’s basketball team over Cain 90-83 in the first matchup of 2020 on Friday night.

Greg Bloodsworth (Smyrna High) posted 22 points while Michael McCants tallied 10 in the win.

Cameron also led the team with six rebounds along with McCants who found six of his own.

McCants got scoring started for the Wolverines off a layup in the first two minutes of the game. The scoring continued on both sides of the ball. Halfway through the first the score tied at 15-15. At the end of the half, the score remained tied 40-40. A layup by Michael McCants put the Wolverines on top to begin the second half, but both teams continued to trade points. Wesley pulled off 50 more points to Cairns 43 to take the win.

The Wolverines shot 43.8 percent from the field, 52.6 from behind the arc and 55.2 percent from the free throw line.

Next up, the Wolverines host Marymount on Wednesday immediately following the women’s game against Marymount. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Wrestling

Sussex Central 53, St. Georges 14: The Golden Knights recorded five pins to win the nonconference contest.

Mason Ankrom (126 pounds), Caden Cope (152), Terrance Frisby (195), Hiram Lasher (220) and Tyler Karr (285) each won their match with a pin for Sussex Central (3-0).

Cole Jester (138) and Jevon Saffold (145) each earned major-decisions for the Golden Knights.

Boys’ basketball

Delmar, 61, First State Military 28: Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale scored 21 points for the Wildcats who improved to 6-2 on the season.

Delmar used a 22-4 run in the third quarter to pull away.

Seaford 63, Wilmington Friends 51: The Blue Jays remained unbeaten and improved to 6-0 with the win on the first day of the Quakers Classic.

Seaford will play Hodgson tonight in the finals of the Quaker Classic.

Women’s basketball

UNC Wilmington 71, Delaware 65: The Blue Hens dropped their Colonial Athletic Conference opener after being out-scored 10-4 in overtime.

Nicole Enabosi netted a team-high 23 points for Delaware. Kayla Shaw added 17 points and was the only other Hen in double figures.

Enabosi sent the game to overtime with a jumper to tie the contest at 61-61 with four seconds to go.

Tickets on sale for CAA tourney: Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 CAA women’s basketball Championship, which will be contested March 11-14, at the Schar Center on the campus of Elon University.

All-session general admission ticket books are on sale for $40, and CAA students will be admitted free with a school ID.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling their respective program’s box office, the Elon ticket office at (336) 278-6750 or by clicking here.

All 10 CAA squads will take part in the championship, which will award the CAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. The opening day of the championship will feature two games, beginning at 2 p.m. with the No. 8 seed meeting the No. 9 seed. Thursday, March 12, will see four games, where the No. 1 seed tips off the action at Noon. The championship semifinals will begin on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m., while the CAA Championship will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Last season saw Towson capture its first CAA title in program history with a 53-49 victory over Drexel.

