Local roundup: Cape edges Lake Forest 50-49 in boys hoops

Cape Henlopen’s Ja’Vaughn Burton grabs the ball over Lake Forest’s Jaysem Vazquez on Thursday at Cape. Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder

Cape Henlopen High held off Lake Forest High 50-49 in a boys’ basketball matchup on Thursday night.

The Vikings moved to 2-2 overall with the win. The Spartans dropped to 1-3.

Appoquinimink 80, Caesar Rodney 67: The Riders led 40-28 at halftime before Appoquinimink’s second half comeback dealt CR its first loss of the season.

Kamal Marvel paced the Riders (4-1) with 18 points. Brycen Williams and Syed Myles each added 13 points.

First State Military 67, ECHS@DSU 56: Jasiah Brooks scored 33 points as the Bulldogs improved to 5-2.

Keyon Scott’s 25 points led the Hornets.

Seaford 49, Delmar 44: The Blue Jays recorded their fifth victory in a row to start the season in the Henlopen South contest.

Laurel 71, Arcadia, Va. 68: The Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to three games and moved to 5-2 overall.

Girls’ basketball

Polytech 63, Milford 37: Yaa Asantewa Afriyie’s 23 points helped the Panthers to the Henlopen North victory.

Amani Stanley followed with 11 points for Polytech (2-3). Rachel Sharp had 13 points to lead Milford while Sha’vaughn Waples contributed 11.

Lake Forest 58, Delmar 15: The Spartans earned the Henlopen South win and remained unbeaten at 5-0 overall.

Conrad 71, Woodbridge 45: Janeira Scott netted 20 points as the Blue Raiders fell on the road.

Cha’Kya Johnson added 10 points for Woodbridge (4-2).

Laurel 56, Arcadia, Va. 12: The Bulldogs picked up the win Thursday to improve to 4-1 overall.

A.I. du Pont 69, First State Military 37: The Bulldogs dropped to 1-5 on the season.

