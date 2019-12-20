Local roundup: Cape edges Lake Forest 50-49 in boys hoops

Dec 19th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Cape Henlopen’s Ja’Vaughn Burton grabs the ball over Lake Forest’s Jaysem Vazquez on Thursday at Cape. Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder

Cape Henlopen High held off Lake Forest High 50-49 in a boys’ basketball matchup on Thursday night.

The Vikings moved to 2-2 overall with the win. The Spartans dropped to 1-3.

Appoquinimink 80, Caesar Rodney 67: The Riders led 40-28 at halftime before Appoquinimink’s second half comeback dealt CR its first loss of the season.

Kamal Marvel paced the Riders (4-1) with 18 points. Brycen Williams and Syed Myles each added 13 points.

First State Military 67, ECHS@DSU 56: Jasiah Brooks scored 33 points as the Bulldogs improved to 5-2.

Keyon Scott’s 25 points led the Hornets.

Seaford 49, Delmar 44: The Blue Jays recorded their fifth victory in a row to start the season in the Henlopen South contest.

Laurel 71, Arcadia, Va. 68: The Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to three games and moved to 5-2 overall.

Girls’ basketball

Polytech 63, Milford 37: Yaa Asantewa Afriyie’s 23 points helped the Panthers to the Henlopen North victory.

Amani Stanley followed with 11 points for Polytech (2-3). Rachel Sharp had 13 points to lead Milford while Sha’vaughn Waples contributed 11.

Lake Forest 58, Delmar 15: The Spartans earned the Henlopen South win and remained unbeaten at 5-0 overall.

Conrad 71, Woodbridge 45: Janeira Scott netted 20 points as the Blue Raiders fell on the road.

Cha’Kya Johnson added 10 points for Woodbridge (4-2).

Laurel 56, Arcadia, Va. 12: The Bulldogs picked up the win Thursday to improve to 4-1 overall.

A.I. du Pont 69, First State Military 37: The Bulldogs dropped to 1-5 on the season.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags: ·
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie