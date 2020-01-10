Local roundup: Cape enjoys fast start, defeats host Dover 62-37

Cape Henlopen’s Abigail Hearn eyes the basket for a shot during Thursday night’s Henlopen North girls basketball game at Dover. The visiting Vikings won 62-37. Special to the Delaware State News/Jason Minto

Cape Henlopen High took control early before posting a 62-37 victory over Dover in Henlopen Conference Northern Division girls’ basketball on Thursday night.

The Vikings used a 24-6 run in the second quarter to open up a 44-16 halftime advantage.

Dania Cannon had 19 points, Abigail Hearn netted 14 and Mehkia Applewhite added 12 points for Cape. All three players hit a pair of three-pointers.

Cape Henlopen’s Dania Cannon goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Dover.

Applewhite also had 14 rebounds and four assists with Cannon contributing nine assists and three steals. The Vikings (5-0 North, 7-3 overall) have won four games in a row.

The Senators dropped to 4-2 in the North, 6-2 overall after their second loss of the week.

Sussex Central 57, Smyrna 21: Victoria Jacobs netted 21 points and Ja’Marah Hopkins had 20 to lead the Golden Knights to the North victory.

Jacobs sank three three-pointers for Central, which used a 22-10 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

Jayde Rivera had a team-high 10 points for the Eagles.

ECHS@DSU 38, Sussex Academy 28: The Hornets downed the Seahawks to earn a South victory.

Laurel 44, Seaford 37: The Bulldogs downed the Blue Jays in a South matchup.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 71, Indian River 49: Jaysem Vazquez netted 31 points to pace the Spartans to the Henlopen South victory.

Tyrone Tolson added 20 points for the Spartans, who built a 43-18 halftime advantage.

Qui’maine Jacobs had 14 points to lead IR.

Laurel 74, Seaford 54: The Bulldogs outscored the Blue Jays by a combined 44-22 in the second and third quarters before handing Seaford its first loss.

Freshman Corey Mumford netted 20 points for Laurel (9-2), which won its seventh game in a row. Nifere Griffin (15), Javier White (15) and Dontarius Jones (10) also finished in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Tyrese Fortune had a game-high 22 points for the Jays (8-1) with Brent Ricketts adding 11.

ECHS@DSU 72, Sussex Academy 37: The Hornets out-scored the Seahawks, 22-3. in the second quarter to take control of the South contest.

Woodbridge 65, Delmar 48: The Blue Raiders took a 56-32 lead into the fourth quarter before picking up the Henlopen South win.

Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach tallied 18 points with Ricky Kane adding 14 for Woodbridge.

Wrestling

Sussex Tech 46, Polytech 30: The Ravens collected five pins in earning the Henlopen North victory on Wednesday night.

Winning by fall for Sussex Tech were Hunter Ruff (113 pounds), Mason Rolph (126), Trenton Broomall (132), Josh Negron (195) and Seth Layfield (220).

The Panthers got pins from John Hazlewood (103), Avery Rosah (126), Chase Masten (152), Kenel Decembre (160) and Greg Long (170).

