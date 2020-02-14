Local roundup: Cape Henlopen defeats Sussex Central in girls basketball

Cassie Dempsey of Lake Forest is fould by Woodbridge defender Jillian Baker going up for a shot in the first half during Thursday night’s girls basketball game. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Abigail Hearn netted 27 points and five steals as Cape Henlopen High downed Sussex Central, 62-27, in Henlopen Conference Northern Division girls’ basketball on Thursday night.

The Vikings (17-3 overall) finish a perfect 14-0 in the North and close the regular season on a 14-game winning streak.

Dania Cannon collected 12 points, 12 steals and nine assists for Cape. Mehkia Applewhite added 10 and eight rebounds.

The Vikings, who scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points, will face the South champion in the Henlopen Conference championship game on a date and at a place TBA.

Ja’Marah Hopkins had 12 points for Central.

Seaford 40, Sussex Academy 29: The Blue Jays out-scored the Seahawks, 24-16, in the second half to close out the South victory.

Laurel 54, Delmar 14: The Bulldogs started the game on a 20-2 run before posting the South victory.

Na’Kayla Smith tallied 16 points for Laurel while Carlie Venables added 10.

A.I. DuPont 72, Smyrna 60: Jayde Rivera netted 25 points, with five three-pointers, for the Eagles in the non-conference loss.

Mikyia Smith added 14 points with Deleon Foster scoring 10 for Smyrna.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 56, Woodbridge 54: The Spartans out-scored the Blue Raiders, 56-54, in the fourth quarter to rally for the South victory.

Woodbridge’s loss leaves Laurel alone in first place in the Southern Division. The Bulldogs can win the division with a win at Lake Forest on Thursday in their regular-season finale.

Jaysem Vazquez had 17 points, Nakiem Scott had 15 and Tyrone Tolson had 13 for the Spartans, who led by 10 after the first quarter only to trail by one at halftime. Tolson and Scott each hit three three-pointers.

The Raiders got 18 points from Deronn Kane and 13 points apiece from Ricky Kane and Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach.

Sussex Tech 72, Milford 63: Skylar Johnson scored 21 points to pace the Ravens (12-7) to the North victory.

Ja’Shaun Johnson (17) and Kevin Custis (15) also scored in double figures for Sussex Tech, which led 36-29 at halftime.

The Buccaneers’ Jarvis Jarvis also scored 21 points with Lamonte Isabell and Jaedon Wright both adding 11.

Cape Henlopen 72, Sussex Central 36: The Vikings stormed out to a 37-10 halftime advantage before snapping a four-game losing streak.

Sh’Kai Chandler (16), Ja’Vaughn Burton (13), Collin Mallet (12) and Kristoffer Rushin (11) all finished in double figures for Cape.

Isaac Pettit tallied 16 points for the Golden Knights with Dontae Spencer adding 13.

Laurel 57, Delmar 54: The Bulldogs (17-2) edged the Wildcats for their 15th win in a row.

ECHS@DSU 90, Indian River 72: The Hornets improved to 6-13 with the South win.

Seaford 66, Sussex Academy 39: The Blue Jays jumped out to a 40-24 halftime lead before picking up the South win.

Brent Ricketts (19), Amir Mollock (11) and Tyrese Fortune (11) all scored in double figures for Seaford, which sank nine three-pointers.

The Seahawks’ Anthony Oscar tallied a game-high 20 points with Riley Custodio scoring 113.