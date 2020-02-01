Local roundup: Cape Henlopen girls defeat upstate power Conrad 58-53

Cape Henlopen High’s girls’ basketball team has proven itself to be one of the top teams in the Henlopen Conference over the last two seasons.

But, on Friday night, the Vikings made a case for themselves being one of the top teams in the state, too.

Cape Henlopen led most of the contest before toppling highly-regarded Conrad, 58-53, in a non-conference girls’ hoop showdown in Lewes.

The Red Wolves (12-4), who won the DIAA state title two years ago and reached the semifinals last winter, were undefeated against Delaware schools this season. They’ve now lost just three in-state games over the past three seasons.

The Vikings (13-3), who have won 10 games in a row, took a 40-30 lead into the fourth quarter before holding off Conrad. Cape was 20-for-25 from the foul line, including 12-of-14 shooting from Dania Cannon (17 points).

Abigail Hearn netted a game-high 19 points with Morgan Mahoney adding 13 for the Vikings. Carlin Quinn collected 18 rebounds and a pair of blocks, Mehkia Applewhite had 10 rebounds while Cannon had eight assists and five rebounds.

Laurel 46, Sussex Academy 35: Na’Kayla Smith collected 17 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs (10-5) to the South win.

Laurel out-scored the Seahawks, 15-7, in the second quarter to overcome an early two-point deficit.

Sussex Academy’s Tabitha Curry netted 14 points with Rylee Pettyjohn adding 13.

Boys’ basketball

Sussex Tech 84, J.M. Bennett 57: Kevin Custis poured in 38 points, including six three-pointers, as the Ravens improved to 9-5.

Cameron Daniels added 16 points with Chancler Johnson scoring 14 for Sussex Tech, which led 39-29 at halftime.

Salesianum 65, Smyrna 54: The Sals took a 43-26 lead after three quarters before downing the Eagles (11-4).

Brandon Smith and Elijah Credle had 12 points apiece for Smyrna with Izaiah Credle adding 10. The Eagles tallied 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Laurel 77, Sussex Academy 35: The Bulldogs (14-2) jumped out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead before winning their 12th game in a row.

Milford 51, St. Mark’s 48: The Buccaneers shook off an eight-point first-quarter deficit to pull out the non-conference win.

Jaedon Wright (14), Lamonte Isabell (11) and Andrew Kravitz (10) all finished in double figures for Milford.

Lake Forest 62, Indian River 50: The Spartans picked up a Henlopen South win over the Indians.

Delmarva Christian 87, Salisbury Christian, Md. 53: The Royals (12-2) sank 10 three-pointers in the victory.

Wyatt Kwiatkowski had 16 points with Gabe Herling adding 12 for Delmarva Christian, which built a 46-27 halftime advantage.

Wrestling

Woodbridge 48, Dover 20: The Blue Raiders won eight matches by forfeit in the victory.

Dover’s Qwantez Watkins (120 pounds) posted the lone pin of the match.

Caravel 46, Sussex Central 30: The Golden Knights dropped to 6-3 with the non-conference loss.

FSMA splits two matches: First State Military went 1-1 in a tri-match on Friday. The Bulldogs blanked Wilmington Christian, 74-0, before falling to Sanford, 46-35.

College basketball

WOMEN, James Madison 60, Delaware 39: The Blue Hens, who neared a season-high with 72 field goal attempts, registered a season-low 16 field goals made for a 22.2 shooting percentage in the CAA loss.

Jasmine Dickey posted a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with team-highs of eight points and three assists for Delaware (2-6 CAA, 6-13 overall).

Tennis

Brengle makes WTA event semis: Madison Brengle upset top-seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the WTA Oracle Challenger Series event in Newport Beach, California on Friday afternoon.

The Dover native rallied after losing the first set 6-1 to win the second 7-6 in a tiebreaker (9-7). Brengle then broke Pegula’s serve twice early in the decisive third set and went on to win 6-2.

Brengle, seeded fifth, will face unseeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the semifinals today.

Brengle received a bye in the tournament’s first round before defeating Mayo Hibi and Yanina Wickmayer in straight sets in the second and third rounds.