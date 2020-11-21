Local roundup: Cape rallies by Caravel for 3rd straight win

Nov 21st, 2020 · by · Comments: 0
Cape Henlopen’s Jaden Davis drags Caravel defender Ethan Vannarath-Gray for a few extra yards during Saturday’s 32-21 home victory over Caravel, the Vikings’ third straight win. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Cape Henlopen High reeled off the final 22 points of the game to rally for a 32-21 victory over Caravel in a non-conference football game on Saturday afternoon.

The win was the third in a row for the Vikings, who are now 3-2 after going a combined 3-17 over the last two seasons.

After trailing 21-10 at halftime, Cape took the lead for good on a pair of short touchdown runs by senior Jaden Davis in the third quarter. Davis also added a two-point conversion as the Vikings went up 25-21.

Isaiah Fillyau added a short TD run with 10:41 left in the contest to extend Cape’s lead to 32-21.

The Vikings host Caesar Rodney on Friday at 1 p.m. in a Henlopen North matchup.

Boys’ soccer

St. Georges 4, Woodbridge 2: Bryan Gonzalez-Garcia scored on a pair of second-half penalty kicks for the Raiders in the non-conference loss.

St. Georges finished with advantages of 17-5 in shots and 5-2 in corner kicks.

College football

Dover grad has INT: Former Dover High football player Jordan Magee, a redshirt freshman linebacker for Temple, had his first collegiate interception in the Owls’ 28-3 loss to East Carolina on Saturday.

Magee returned the ball 45 yards for the Owls. The former quarterback also had four tackles in the contest.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags:
Daily Sports Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie