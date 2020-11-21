Local roundup: Cape rallies by Caravel for 3rd straight win

Cape Henlopen’s Jaden Davis drags Caravel defender Ethan Vannarath-Gray for a few extra yards during Saturday’s 32-21 home victory over Caravel, the Vikings’ third straight win. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Cape Henlopen High reeled off the final 22 points of the game to rally for a 32-21 victory over Caravel in a non-conference football game on Saturday afternoon.

The win was the third in a row for the Vikings, who are now 3-2 after going a combined 3-17 over the last two seasons.

After trailing 21-10 at halftime, Cape took the lead for good on a pair of short touchdown runs by senior Jaden Davis in the third quarter. Davis also added a two-point conversion as the Vikings went up 25-21.

Isaiah Fillyau added a short TD run with 10:41 left in the contest to extend Cape’s lead to 32-21.

The Vikings host Caesar Rodney on Friday at 1 p.m. in a Henlopen North matchup.

Boys’ soccer

St. Georges 4, Woodbridge 2: Bryan Gonzalez-Garcia scored on a pair of second-half penalty kicks for the Raiders in the non-conference loss.

St. Georges finished with advantages of 17-5 in shots and 5-2 in corner kicks.

College football

Dover grad has INT: Former Dover High football player Jordan Magee, a redshirt freshman linebacker for Temple, had his first collegiate interception in the Owls’ 28-3 loss to East Carolina on Saturday.

Magee returned the ball 45 yards for the Owls. The former quarterback also had four tackles in the contest.