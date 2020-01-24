Local roundup: Cape-Tech boys’ game marred by ejections

The Sussex Tech and Cape Henlopen High boys’ basketball teams played a game on Thursday night that will be remembered more for the number of players on the court than for the numbers on the scoreboard.

According to social-media posts from the Cape Gazette, a third-quarter fight led to all but three players on each squad being ejected from the contest.

By the time the game ended, three more players had fouled out, leaving Sussex Tech with only two players and Cape with just one.

The Ravens ended up rallying from a 12-point deficit to pull out a 63-62 victory in the Henlopen Northern Division matchup.

Sussex Tech is now 7-3 in the North, 8-4 overall after winning for the sixth time in its last seven games. The Vikings are 3-6 in North, 4-7 overall.

Lake Forest 59, Seaford 51: Jaysem Vazquez scored 33 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to highlight the Spartans’ Henlopen South victory.

For Vazquez, it was his third game of 30 or more points in the last four contests. Tyrone Tolson chipped in 13 for Lake Forest (7-2 Henlopen South, 7-4 overall), which stretched its winning streak to six games in a row.

Tyrese Fortune scored 20 points to lead Seaford (7-4, 12-3).

Delcastle 75, Caesar Rodney 59: Syed Myles netted 14 points and Kamal Marvel added 13 but the Riders (7-5) dropped the non-conference contest on the road.

CR trailed the Cougars (10-2) by 31 points going into the fourth quarter before losing their third game in a row.

Laurel 79, ECHS@DSU 38: Javier White had 19 points and Dontarius Jones followed with 18 as four Bulldogs scored in double figures.

Corey Mumford netted 12 points and Nifere Griffin had 11. Laurel has won 10 in a row to move to 12-2 overall, 6-1 Henlopen South.

Woodbridge 72, Sussex Academy 17: Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach’s game-high 26 points led the Blue Raiders (11-3) in the Henlopen South victory.

Newark Charter 76, First State Military Academy 36: The Bulldogs fell in the Diamond State Conference matchup.

Girls’ basketball

Dover 67, Smyrna 27: Heaven Robinson’s 30-point performance lifted the Senators to the Henlopen North victory.

Tamyah Jones also finished in double figures for the Senators with 13 points. Dover moved to 7-3 in Henlopen North play and 9-3 overall.

Sussex Central 53, Milford 24: Victoria Jacobs scored 14 points to lead the Golden Knights in Henlopen North action.

Ja’Marah Hopkins added 12 points while Tameeyah Bowden chipped in 10 for Sussex Central. The Golden Knights, who led 16-3 after the first quarter, are now 7-3 in the Henlopen North (8-4 overall).

Cape Henlopen 68, Sussex Tech 18: The Vikings earned their eighth straight win and remained unbeaten in Henlopen North play.

Lake Forest 47, Seaford 26: The Spartans won their fifth game in a row to improve to 11-3 overall.

Lake Forest also moved to 8-1 in the Henlopen South.

Laurel 37, ECHS@DSU 19: The Bulldogs earned the road Henlopen South win on Thursday.

