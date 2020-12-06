Local roundup: Cape wins downstate’s first D-I boys cross country title

Cape Henlopen High’s runners celebrate after becoming the first downstate squad to win the Division I team title in cross country. DIAA photo

For 45 years, downstate schools have been trying to win a DIAA Division I boys’ team state crown in cross country.

On Saturday, Cape Henlopen High finally made it happen.

The Vikings put three runners in the top six to out-distance 38-time champion Salesianum and capture an historic state title on a cold, blustery day at Killens Pond State Park.

Cape Henlopen finished with 42 points compared to 60 for the second-place Sals.

The Vikings are the first downstate squad to win a cross country state championship in any division in 20 years.

“The boys are ecstatic,” said Cape coach Matt Lindell. “Being the first downstate team to win in Division I is pretty awesome. Other teams have come pretty close.

“We’ve talked about the history. Between Tim Bamforth, George Pepper, Dave Frederick and Pat Pollack … it’s been one big supportive group from coaches and former athletes. They knew the history and they (Cape’s runners) were ready to make history basically. They really stepped up today.”

The Henlopen Conference also picked up a pair of individual runnerup finishes with Cape’s Katie Kuhlman and Polytech’s Kenny Guy placing second in the Division i boys’ event. Kuhlman’s strong showing helped the Viking girls to a third-place finish in the team standings.

It was a good day in the boys’ Division I race for the Henlopen Conference besides Cape as Caesar Rodney (82) took third and Polytech (132) placed fourth.

Individually, Sallies’ Ryan Banko took the Division I boys’ title in a time of 16:09.3. The Panthers’ Guy, the Henlopen champion, finished second in 16:15.

Also finishing in the top six were Cape’s Ryan Baker (16:30.6), CR’s Blaise Moyer (16:42.2), Cape’s Ethan Edery (16:46.9) and the Vikings’ Julian Callaway (16:48.0). Cape also got a 13th-place finish from Lance Kauffman (17:13.6).

All seven Viking runners finished in the top 22. That included Daniel Adili-Khams (15th), Liam O’Donnell (17th) and Andrew Wolak (No. 22).

“When you’re doing that, that’s a testament to their hard work,” said Lindell. “They made a lot of moves in that last half mile or so to kind of seal the deal. … You can’t ask for a better group of kids than we had this year on the team.

“They deserve it. I told them yesterday (Friday), you can’t control COVID, you can’t control these things that shut us down for months. But you can control what you do out here today. I think they responded to that.”

Padua (41 points) won the Division I girls’ team title led by individual champion Mary Katherine Dorsey (19:33.0). Katie Kauffman placed second in 19:54.7 as Cape totaled 107 points.

Wilmington Charter was second with 105.

Individually, seventh-place Faith Mitchell of Milford (20:41.10) and ninth-place Alyssa Young of Smyrna (20:51.3) also placed in the top 10.

In the Division II girls’ race, Henlopen Conference champion Brynn Crandell (19:17.3) placed third behind champion Tiffany Herrera of St. Mark’s (18:51.2) and second-place Lydia Colasante (19:02.8) of Tatnall. Ursuline (56) won the team crown with St. Mark’s (80) taking second.

Division II boys’ team champion Tatnall (25) was led by individual winner Declan McDonnell (15:51.80). Wilmington Friends (55) was second.

Indian River’s Declan Burke (17:17.0) was the top Henlopen finisher, taking seventh. The Indians (121) placed third as a team.

Football

No champion in South: After meeting on Saturday night, a Henlopen Conference committee decided not to declare a Southern Division champion in football.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the Delmar-Laurel game on Saturday was canceled because of COVID issue.

The decision means that whether either Woodbridge or Delmar makes the DIAA Division II state tournament will be decided when the tourney committee meets today. The Raiders and Wildcats did not play this season.

Field hockey

Delmar 9, Lake Forest 0: Maci Bradford tallied five goals as the top-seeded Wildcats rolled into the DIAA Division II semifinals on Saturday.

Defending state champion Delmar (13-0) next faces No. 4 Newark Charter at a time and site TBA.

For the Wildcats, who led 6-0 on Saturday, Josie Holloman (two assists) added two goals with Jordyn Holloman and Laura Rogers adding the others.

Delmar, which has allowed only one goal this season, finished with advantages of 14-1 in shots and 12-2 in corners.

Addyson Stewart made 10 saves for eighth-seeded Spartans (7-7).

Archmere 2, Indian River 1: The third-seeded Auks broke a 1-1 tie on a goal with 10:11 remaining to advance to the Division II semifinals.

Archmere (12-1) will face No. 2 Caravel in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Indians (8-5) got a second-quarter goal.

Boys’ soccer

Sussex Academy 3, Caravel 2: The fourth-seeded Seahawks scored in overtime to upend the No. 5 Bucs.

Sussex Academy (9-3-1) plays again in Wednesday’s Division II quarterfinals.

Indian River 2, St. Mark’s 0: The top-seeded Indians blanked the Spartans to advance in the Division II state tournament.

Salesianum 2, Cape Henlopen 0: The Vikings held the No. 2 Sals scoreless in the first half before dropping the Division I tourney contest.

Volleyball

Indian River 3, Concord 0: The sixth-seeded Indians advanced to the quarterfinals with the straights-set win.

IR won by scores of 25-22, 25-14, 25-15 over No. 22 Raiders.

The Indians (11-2) face third-seeded Padua (10-2) on Wednesday at a time and site TBA.

Raychel Ehlers collected 23 kills, an ace and 12 digs for IR with Camryn Ehlers adding 26 assists. Vasilia Diakos added three kills, two aces a block and seven digs.

College basketball

MEN, Delaware 79, Salem 76: Kevin Anderson and Ebby Asamoah each hit clutch three-pointers in the final minute as the Blue Hens hung on for the season-opening win against the Division II foe.

Delaware led by as many as 18 points early in the second half and was still up 70-55 with 7:45 remaining, but the Tigers scored the next 15 points to pull even at the 2:58 mark. t was 73-3 when Anderson buried a three-pointer from the top of the key with 59 seconds on the clock, and following a Salem turnover, Asamoah knocked down a three from the right wing to put the Hens up six with 18 seconds to go.

Anderson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to post his second career double-double while Asamoah, who hit six three-pointers all of last year, added a career-high 20 points on 6-of8 shooting from behind the arc.

Ryan Allen contributed 12 points on the day, Aleks Novakovich added 10 points and five assists, and Dylan Painter grabbed a team-high 11 boards.

WOMEN, Delaware State 58, Rider 51: The Hornets won their season opener for the first time in nine years on Saturday.

Melissa Sam and Sha Collins netted 11 points apiece for DSU with DeMaurea Moore adding 10. Zoe Holmes led all players with 10 rebounds and added seven points.

The Hornets have 11 days off before they take on Lincoln University on Dec. 16.