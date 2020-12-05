Local roundup: Central tops Bucs 28-16 in regular season finale

Sussex Central High captured a 28-16 victory over Milford High in Henlopen Conference Northern Division action on Friday night.

With the win, the Golden Knights finished their regular season at 5-2 overall. They will find out their seed for the Division I state tournament on Sunday.

Sussex Central built a 21-10 halftime lead behind a pair of rushing touchdowns by Phillip Stratton.

Woodbridge 26, Caravel 7: Jaden Bacon scored two touchdowns as the Blue Raiders pulled away in the second half in a game which entered halftime scoreless.

Kenny Newton added a rushing touchdown for the Blue Raiders, who wrapped up their season at 5-0.

Lake Forest 32, Indian River 14: Freshman Jonathan Tyndall threw for four touchdowns as the Spartans earned a Henlopen South win in their regular season finale.

Sussex Tech 51, Delcastle 14: The Ravens recorded their first win of the year in the season’s final week on Friday.

Field hockey

Cape Henlopen 8, Wilmington Charter 0: Reagan Ciabattoni, Samantha Connors, Emily Monigle and Noelle Sabbagh each scored twice in the Vikings’ Division I state quarterfinal win on Thursday.

Top-seeded Cape (11-1), which led 6-0 at halftime, finished with advantages of 15-1 in shots and 13-2 in corners. Connors also made a defensive save.

The Vikings face fourth-seeded Dover in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Volleyball

Cape Henlopen 3, Middletown 1: The Vikings advanced into the quarterfinals of the state volleyball tournament by winning in four sets 25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20.

Rileigh Wilson paced Cape Henlopen with 15 kills while Megan Smith contributed 34 assists.

The fourth-seeded Vikings will play the winner of today’s match between Newark Charter and Delaware Military Academy on Tuesday.

College lacrosse

Hens name captains: Delaware men’s lacrosse coach Ben DeLuca announced the selection of Mark Bieda, Jake Hervada, Charlie Kitchen and Ryan Shaw as captains for the 2021 season after a team vote.

This serves as Hervada’s third stint as captain, while Bieda, Kitchen and Shaw take the reins for the first time.

Bieda has seen action in nine games over his career, scoring the eventual game-winning goal against Marist before the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Hervada, a 2020 Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar Award winner, is just one of 10 players in program history to win over 300-plus faceoffs in his career, ranking ninth all-time with 305. Despite having the past two seasons cut short due to injury, he’s played in 48 games since 2016, scoring four goals, tallying six assists and piling up 143 ground balls.

Kitchen is one of just two players in program history to rank in the top-10 in goals, assists and points, joining only Randy Powers in the elite group. He is a three-time All-CAA honoree and will enter his final year in the Blue & Gold with 118 career goals (sixth all-time), 66 assists (10th all-time) and 184 points (eighth all-time). He owns the nation’s longest active goal streak (38) and currently posts the 12th longest all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Shaw has played in 30 career games, most at the close defense or long stick midfield positions, where he helped the Blue Hens rank in the top-10 nationally in scoring defense over the past two seasons.