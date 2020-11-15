Local roundup: Clark leads Dover to field hockey victory

Lake Forest’s Hawwa Ahmad-Statts, right, battles for the ball against Dover’s Julia Llias at Lake Forest on Saturday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Superia Clark tallied two goals and an assist to pace Dover High to a 3-1 victory over Lake Forest in field hockey on Saturday morning.

The Senators (6-2), who posted their second straight win, led only 1-0 before Clark and Erin Bishop scored less than two minutes apart early in the fourth quarter.

Dover, which out-shot the Spartans, 14-4, and held a 7-6 edge in corners, got three saves from goalie Richana Brown.

Lake Forest goalie Murphy Lawson knocks away a shot on goal from Dover’s Chelsea Johnson in the first half at Lake Forest on Saturday.

Lake Forest (4-4), which had a three-game winning streak snapped, got a goal from Jessica Tyndall with only 1:53 remaining. Freshman Madison Lawson made 11 saves for the Spartans.

Milford 3, Sussex Tech 2: Samantha Jacona’s goal with only 6:23 left broke a 2-2 and lifted the Buccaneers to the Henlopen North win.

Erin Dunlap scored Milford’s first two goals and assisted on the game winner. Eve Sekscinski made six saves for Milford as the Ravens finished with advantages of 11-6 in shots and 11-3 in corners.

The Bucs’ Carley Mackert added a pair of defensive saves with Paige Reisinger making one.

Lake’s Jessica Tybdall, left, competes for the ball with Dover’s Alayna Gigliotti.

Lilly Short and Kayla Evans scored for Sussex Tech with Taylor Bullis making three saves.

Sussex Central 3, Woodbridge 2: Aryanna Briddell’s goal gave the Golden Knights the win on Friday.

McKenna Boyle and Macy Layfield also scored for Central with Kianna Kelley making 12 saves. The Raiders out-shot Central, 14-5.

Parker Keeler and Bethany Knutsen scored for Woodbridge, which got a pair of saves from Alyssa Anthony.

Football

Cape Henlopen 30, Sussex Tech 15: The Vikings won their second Henlopen North game in a row to improve to 2-2 in the North and overall.

St. Elizabeth 19, First State Military 3: The Vikings scored 12 fourth-quarter points to put away the Diamond State Conference victory.

Dominic Martin kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Bulldogs (0-4) in the second quarter.

Boys’ soccer

Milford 3, Indian River 1: The Buccaneers (8-0-1) netted three first-half goals before topping the Indians in a battle of Henlopen Conference unbeatens on Saturday.

IR (6-1) had allowed just one goal in its first six games. Milford has surrendered only five goals this fall.

Smyrna 3, Laurel 0: Preston Marshall scored all three goals, including two in the first half, as the Eagles improved to 5-3-1.

Dante Savage added a pair of assists and Shawn Mannering made two saves for Smyrna, which out-shot the Bulldogs, 13-4.

Laurel’s Damin Smith made five saves.

Sussex Central 6, Woodbridge 1: The Golden Knights netted five first-half goals in the victory on Friday.

Gabino Escobar Lopez scored four of Central’s goals with Abner Bartolon-Berduo and Jerry Velasquez-Mazariegos adding the other two. The Knights out-shot the Blue Raiders, 20-4.

Eduardo Cruz-Bonilla scored a first-half goal for Woodbridge.

Volleyball

Delaware Military 3, Smyrna 0: The Eagles suffered their first loss with the 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 setback on Saturday.

Sophia Basler tallied 10 kills and 17 digs for Smyrna (8-1) with Sofia Lerro adding 10 assists and five digs.