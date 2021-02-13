Local roundup: CR girls, Sussex Academy boys swim to titles

Vince Morris Outstanding Girls Swimmer Danielle Stewart of girls’ meet champion Caesar Rodney won the girls’ 200 freestyle with a time of 1:57.22 at the Henlopen Conference Swimming Championships Saturday at Sussex Academy. Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder

Caesar Rodney High took home three of the biggest titles as the Henlopen Conference swimming championships were held at Sussex Academy on Saturday.

The Riders won the girls’ team championship while CR’s Danielle Stewart and Ryan Woodzell were named the Vince Morris Outstanding Swimmer Award winners in the girls’ and boys’ meet, respectively.

Sussex Academy captured the boys’ team crown to round out the meet.

For Stewart, a senior, it marked the third-straight year she has won the Outstanding Swimmer award. On Saturday, she won the 500 freestyle in 5:13 to break her own meet record.

Stewart also won the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.22) and swam a leg on the Riders’ first-pace 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:49.53) along with Victoria May, Catherine Edelman and Georgia May.

Vince Morris Outstanding Boys Swimmer Ryan Woodzell of Caesar Rodney won the boys’ 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.74.

CR finished with 366 points to top second-place Sussex Academy (359.5) and third-place Cape Henlopen (335). The Riders won the Henlopen North regular-season title with Sussex Academy winning the South.

Sussex Academy’s Tom Martiner was the girls’ Henlopen Coach of the Year.

In the boys’ meet, CR’s Woodzell broke his own meet in the 500 freestyle, winning the event in 4:46.42. A sophomore, Woodzell also won the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.74).

Sussex Academy took the boys’ team championship with 355 points, just ahead of second-place Cape Henlopen (352). CR placed third with 307.

Owen Pogwist of boys’ meet champion Sussex Academy won the 200 IM in 2:06.36.

Cape Henlopen won the boys’ Henlopen North, Sussex Academy won the Henlopen South and Indian River’s Colin Crandell was named the boys’ Coach of the Year.

Sussex Academy is slated to host the DIAA state championship meet with the girls’ events on Feb. 27 and the boys’ events on Feb. 28.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 58, Laurel 43: Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach poured in 32 points as the Spartans (5-2) won their third game in a row.

Lake Forest, which also got 15 points from Jackson Starkey, out-scored the Bulldogs, 36-18, in the second half to overcome a three-point halftime deficit.

Nifere Griffin had 17 points for Laurel with Omori’Yon Cannon scoring 13.

St. Mark’s 60, First State Military 21: S’haleel Nash tallied 10 points for the Bulldogs in the non-conference loss.

Sussex Central 51, Sussex Tech 44: The Golden Knights built a 29-16 halftime lead before picking up the Henlopen North win on Friday.

William Boyle (16), Alton Dennis (13) and Dontae Spencer (11) all scored in double figures for Central (6-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jameel Watson scored a team-high 12 points for the Ravens.

Salesianum 59, Delmarva Christian 37: Gabe Herling tallied 16 points for the Royals’ in the loss on Friday.

Girls’ basketball

Del. Military 49, First State Military 12: The Bulldogs fell behind 17-4 in the first quarter before dropping the Diamond State Conference decision.

Wrestling

Polytech 57, Newark Charter 20: The Panthers closed the regular season with a record of 5-5.