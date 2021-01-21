Local roundup: CR wrestlers rally past Milford 34-33

CR’s Josh Harvey is seconds away from pinning Ryan Mejia of Milford in the 145-pound match. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Caesar Rodney High won the final five individual matches to rally for a 34-33 victory over Milford in a Henlopen North wrestling match on Wednesday night.

Three of those wins came by forfeit, including Kevin Hudson’s victory at 285 pounds in the contest’s last match. DeVaughan Baker (170 pounds) and Josh Dyer (220) also won by decision in that last stretch as the Riders tallied the match’s last 24 points.

Joshua Harvey (145) also posted a third-period pin for CR (3-0 North, 3-1 overall).

Corey Messick (120), Jack Thode (126) and Trenton Grant (138) all had pins for Milford.

Cape Henlopen 57, Polytech 6: The Vikings improved to 3-0 with the Henlopen North victory.

Cape got a 38-second pin from Rony Perez-Mejia (113) and a 46-second fall from Luke Bender (145). The Vikings’ other pins came from Micheal Frederick (138) and Alex Taylor (195).

Drew Carney (106) and Avery Rosah (120) both won by decision for the Panthers.

Smyrna 60, Sussex Tech 18: The Eagles collected five pins in the Henlopen North victory.

Jake Wagner (126) posted his fall in 35 seconds. Smyrna also got pins from Curtis Crossan (120), Joseph Natarcola (160), Tyler Downward (195) and Kael Howell (220).

The Ravens got pins from Parker Selzer (152), David DiCampli (182) and Seth Layfield (285).

Sussex Central 75, Delmar 3: The Golden Knights picked up six pins in their second victory of the day.

Dereck Wong (220) posted a 28-second fall with Gabe Cannon (170) adding a pin in 45 seconds for Central. The Knights’ other pins came from Dylan King (120), Tyler Hudson (132), Caden Cope (145) and Cole Jester (160).

Chris Banks won a 4-0 decision at 152 pounds for the Wildcats’ lone victory.

Sussex Central 75, Dover 6: Dereck Wong (220) won an 8-2 decision for the Golden Knights in one of only two individual matches that was contested.

Central won the other 12 matches by forfeit.

Qualeak Bumbrey (285) posted a pin for the Senators.

Indian River 54, First State Military 18: The Indians improved to 2-1 with the non-conference victory while the Bulldogs fell to 0-3.

Girls’ basketball

Polytech 54, Smyrna 49: The Panthers built a 20-point lead before holding off the Eagles in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night.

Jazmin Kellam scored 13 points with Kallie Hopkins adding 11 for Polytech.

Jayde Rivera netted a game-high 20 points for Smyrna, which out-scored the Panthers 21-6 in the fourth quarter. Glennyce James added 12 points.

Sussex Tech 43, Sussex Central 35: The Ravens built a 36-28 lead going into the fourth quarter before picking up the Henlopen North win on Tuesday.

Daniya Dashiell tallied a game-high 13 points for Sussex Tech.

Victoria Jacobs netted 12 points for the Golden Knights.

College basketball

DSU’s Robinson honored: Delaware State guard Martaz Robinson has been named the MEAC Co-Rookie of the Week in men’s basketball.

The freshman averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and three assists in two games against Norfolk State.

For the season, Robinson has appeared in eight games (four starts), ranking fifth on the Hornets in scoring at 7.1 points per contest. He’s also second on the team in assists (27), tied for second in rebounding (4.0 pg) and tied for third in steals (7).

Delaware State’s Pinky Wiley was also listed among the top candidates for MEAC Player of the Week. The senior guard averaged 21.5 points, including a career-highs of 29 points and seven three-point field goals vs. Norfolk State on Jan. 17.

He also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career (currently 1,009) in last Sunday’s game.

Hornet women add game: Facing the prospect of a nearly two-week break between games, the Delaware State women’s basketball team has added a Sunday home contest against MEAC South member North Carolina A&T to its schedule.

The game is slated for a 1 p.m. tip-off in DSU’s Memorial Hall. The contest will not count in the MEAC division standings for either team. Delaware State is competing in the MEAC South this season.

North Carolina A&T is the preseason favorite to win the 2021 MEAC South regular-season race.