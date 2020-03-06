Local roundup: Delmarva Christian advances in boys tourney by nipping Tatnall 52-50 in OT

Eighth-seeded Delmarva Christian edged No. 24 Tatnall, 52-50, in overtime in the second round of the DIAA boys’ basketball state tournament on Thursday night.

The victory puts the Royals (21-2) in Saturday’s state quarterfinals where they will play at top-seeded Sanford at 1 p.m.

Delmarva Christian, which lost in the first-round of the state tourney by 24 points a year ago, has now won 12 games in a row.

College basketball

MEN, Delaware State 100, Howard 88: The Hornets closed the regular-season with a MEAC win in Washington, D.C.

The Hornets built a 50-29 halftime lead as they netted 50 points in each half.

John Crosby (25 points), Pinky Wiley (24), Ameer Bennett (24) and Omari Peek-Green (17) all scored in double figures for the Hornets.

WOMEN, Delaware 63, Charleston 54: Senior Rebecca Lawrence broke the school’s single-game blocks record in the Blue Hens’ CAA win.

Lawrence finished the game with 10 blocked shots to best Colleen McNamara’s mark of eight set in 1994. Her total is also one short of the Colonial Athletic Association single-game record.

Delaware also had three players register double doubles in the win in Samone DeFreese (20 points, 11 rebounds), Nicole Enabosi (16/13) and Jasmine Dickey (15/12).

Howard 76, Delaware State 71: The Hornets dropped their fourth game in the row to end the regular season at 12-17 overall and 8-8 in the MEAC.

Delaware State shot just 25-of-79 (31.6 percent) from the field, including 3-of-27 (11.1 percent) on three-point attempts. Janasia Law recorded her second double-double of the season, tallying 13 points and a season-high 13 rebounds.

Melissa Sam scored 13 points in just 12 minutes. Tierra Floyd, Sharajah Collins and Lyric Turner scored 10 points each.

DSU is projected to be the No. 6 seed for the MEAC tournament and will presumably face off against No. 3 seed Morgan State in the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled for March 12 at 6 p.m.

College football

Rojas hired as Hens’ DC: Delaware didn’t waste any time hiring a new defensive coordinator.

Three days after UD announced that Chris Cosh was stepping down from the position, coach Danny Rocco announced on Thursday that Manny Rojas has been hired as defensive coordinator.

Rojas returns to Newark after a one-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Lafayette. He previously spent two seasons as Delaware’s inside linebackers coach and co-Special teams coordinator from 2017-2019.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Rojas and his family back to Delaware. Manny has a tremendous level of passion and energy for the game of football, as well as care and compassion for our student-athletes,” Rocco said.

During his one-year stint with the Leopards, Rojas coached five All-Patriot League performers, including the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year in Malik Hamm.

During his 12 seasons as a college coach and player, Rojas has been a part of six conference championships and four FCS playoff appearances.

Prior to his time at Delaware, he spent five seasons under Rocco at the Richmond and four years at his alma mater, Liberty. As a player for the Flames, Rojas was a two-time all-conference performer, racking up 348 tackles in his four years.

College lacrosse

WOMEN, Wesley 17, Wilkes 12: Kassie Dieter led the Wolveriens (3-0) with six goals off only eight shots in the win.

Kaila Hindt notched three goals, two of which came from free position shots. Lindsey Lurz and Catherine Bennett each scored three goals and passed for a total of three assists.

In the net, Katelyn Porter made eight saves.