Local roundup: Delmarva Christian boys win 9th straight, defeat Lake 68-55

Delmarva Christian out-scored Lake Forest High by 12 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 68-55 victory over the Spartans in boys’ basketball on Friday night.

The victory was the ninth in a row for the Royals, who finish the regular season with a record of 18-2.

Andrew Workman (20 points), Gabe Herling (18) and Christopher Vonhof (15) all paced Delmarva Christian, which out-scored Lake Forest, 29-17, over the final eight minutes. Workman and Herling each sank four of the Royals’ 12 three-pointers in the contest.

Jaysem Vaquez netted a game-high 27 points for the Spartans.

Smyrna 76, Polytech 47: The Eagles shook off an early three-point deficit, going on an 18-4 third-quarter run, in the North win.

Brandon Smith (16), Robert Wiley (10) and Elisha Gregory (10) led Smyrna (15-4) to its fourth win in a row.

Kamron Wilkerson and Kade Seip had nine points apiece for the Panthers.

Delmar 52, Sussex Academy 18: The Wildcats out-scored the Seahawks, 32-12, in the second half of their South victory.

Girls’ basketball

Polytech 61, Smyrna 16: Senior Yaa Yaa Afriyie matched her career high by scoring 33 points for the Panthers (12-7) in their North victory.

Delmarva Christian 62, Seaford 29: The Royals (19-1) built a 26-12 halftime lead before winning their 11th game in a row to close the regular season.

Delmarva Christian was paced by Sierra Troyer (14), Kandice Schlabach (11) and Savannah Stewart (10).

Christiana 44, St. Thomas More 8: Briana Altidor hit a pair of three-pointers for the Ravens in the loss.

College baseball

Elon 16, Delaware State 4: The Phoenix combined for 13 runs in the fourth and fifth innings in the season opener for both teams.

Four Elon pitchers held the Hornets to four hits in the game, singles by Mark Herron, Krew Bouldin, Jared Gillis (Smyrna) and Arthur Burrell.

Hens postponed after Hutchins’ HR: Delaware will resume its season opener this afternoon, trailing Florida Atlantic 5-1 in the bottom fourth inning after being rained out on Friday night.

Junior Jordan Hutchins (Dover) was the bright spot for the Blue Hens with a solo shot to left field to lead off the fourth inning before the delay and postponement.

College softball

Delaware takes two: Delaware softball team opened play at the Incarnate Word Cardinal Invitational on Friday by defeating Grambling, 9-4, and Cleveland State, 7-2.

The Blue Hens improved to 6-1 on the year, tied for the second best start in program history. UD opened with 12 consecutive wins during its inaugural year in 1976, and also was 6-1 in 1981 and 2013.

Brooke Glanden (Lake Forest) delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth, before she scored on a sacrifice fly in the opener.

Hornets swept in openers: Northern Illinois scored five runs in the top of the first inning and held on for an 8-5 win over Delaware State in the Hornets’ season opener at the Coastal Carolina Battle at the Beach.

DSU also fell to Jacksonville State 10-0 in a tournament contest later in the day.

In the opener, the Hornets were only outhit 12-11 in the game, but the Hornets were plagued by four errors. Hannah Crumblish, Caitlin Meyer, Alaena Seldon and Kaleigh Berry had two hit each for DSU.