Local roundup: Deputy leads Rider girls by Dover 53-34

Stacey Deputy netted 20 points to pace Caesar Rodney High to a 53-34 win over Dover in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Friday evening.

The Riders, who out-scored the Senators, 15-7, in the fourth quarter, also got 11 points from Teri Bell as they improved to 2-0 in the North.

CR went 20-of-30 from the foul line compared to 3-of-14 free throw shooting for Dover (0-2). Myaja Bynum led the Senators with 13 points.

Smyrna 39, Sussex Tech 38: Jayde Rivera’s free throw in the closing seconds lifted the Eagles to the Henlopen North win.

Smyrna trailed by as many as 11 points in the second before rallying for the win.

Cape Henlopen 63, Polytech 27: Mehkia Applewhite collected 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals to pace the Vikings to the Henlopen North victory.

Cape Henlopen (2-0) led 32-16 at halftime before out-scoring the Panthers, 24-6, in the third quarter to put the contest out of reach.

Julia Saleur (18 points, six rebounds, six steals), the Vikings’ first-year player from France, Morgan Mahoney (13 points) and Lauryn Head (10 rebounds) also led Cape.

Sussex Central 42, Milford 22: The Golden Knights trailed by a point before out-scoring the Buccaneers, 17-4, in the second quarter to take control.

Ja’Marah Hopkins tallied 17 points for Central with Victoria Jacobs adding 12.

Boys’ basketball

Smyrna 64, Sussex Tech 28: The Eagles built a 41-18 halftime lead before picking up its second Henlopen North season to open the season.

Izaiah Credle netted 18 points for Smyrna, which got scoring from nine players.