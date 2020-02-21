Local roundup: Dover boys rout Delcastle 71-42 to end regular season

The Dover High boys’ basketball team ended its regular season with a 71-42 victory against Delcastle on Thursday night in a nonconference matchup on senior night.

Eden Davis led the Senators with a game-high 20 points. Elijah Allen added 19 points and Jy’Heim Spencer followed with 12.

Dover finished the year with an 18-2 overall record. The Senators will play Laurel in the Henlopen Conference championship game Friday, Feb. 28.

Caesar Rodney 70, Concord 66: The Riders won a road nonconference contest to close their regular season.

Caesar Rodney improved to 13-7 overall.

First State Military 69, Providence Creek, Md. 48: The Bulldogs capped their regular season with an 8-12 record thanks to the win in the season finale.

Hodgson 80, Milford 64: The Buccaneers dropped to 6-13 after the nonconference defeat.

Blue-Gold rosters announced: The rosters for the Blue-Gold All-Star Basketball Games were announced on Thursday.

The contests, featuring the top boys’ and girls’ senior players in the state, will be played on March 21 at the 76ers Field House in Wilmington. The girls’ contest starts at 12:30 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow at about 2:45 p.m.

The games have a new beneficiary this year, Cancer Care Connection.

Gameday tickets are available at: https://2020bluegoldgames.brownpapertickets.com/

The girls’ Gold team roster includes: Caesar Rodney — Lillian Ayers, Haley Hansen; Cape Henlopen — Abbey Hearn, Dania Cannon, Carlin Quinn; Dover — Tamyah Jones, Alley Manifold; Indian River — Yonya Wise; Milford — Liza Blake; Polytech — Yaa Yaa Afritie; Sussex Central — Tameeyah Bowden; Woodbridge — Jillian Baker, Mikayla Serpa.

The boys’ Blue roster includes: Caesar Rodney — Syed Myles; Delmarva Christian — Andrew Workman, Kamal Marvel; Dover — Elijah Allen, Eden Davis, Jy’Heim Spence; Lake Forest — Jaysem Vazquez; Seaford — Amir Mollock; Smyrna — Nahshon Sylvester, Brandon Smith; Sussex Tech — Skylar Johnson, Devon Reynolds; Woodbridge — Ricky Kane.

Girls’ basketball

Woodbridge 62, Delmar 20: The Blue Raiders clinched an unbeaten Henlopen South season with the victory Thursday.’

Sierra Smith’s 16 points led the way for Woodbridge and Jillian Baker scored 15. Mikayla Serpa added 12 points of her own.

Sussex Central 46, Indian River 32: Tameeyah Bowden’s 12 points paced the Golden Knights to a win in their season finale as they moved to 12-8.

Lake Forest 45, Laurel 40: The Spartans captured the Henlopen South victory to finish the regular season 15-5.

College swimming

Hens earn three medals at CAAs: The Delaware swimming and diving teams already topped its total medal count from a season ago at the Colonial Athletic Association Championship, capturing three bronze medals during day two of the championship.

The Blue Hens featured seven student-athletes qualifying for finals with three bronze medals in the first three events of the night.

Freshman Mira Selling got it going, swimming the women’s 500 freestyle in 4:49.96 followed by senior Kevin Basch’s swim of 4:30.53 on the men’s side.

Junior Audrey Duvall swam to a podium finish in the 200 IM in 2:02.96 to put the women in second place in the team standings at the time.

Also qualifying for the women’s 200 IM finals were senior Ellie Jogani and freshman Vic Ambrose while sophomore Jessica Antonio reached the women’s 3-meter diving finals.

Freshman Natalie Dobryzkowski won the women’s 500 free “B” final for ninth place overall in the event.