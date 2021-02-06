Local roundup: Dover girls defeat Sussex Central 45-30

Dover’s Heaven Hendricks shoots against Sussex Central defenders McKenna Boyle and Vicky Jacobs in the second quarter at Dover on Friday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Dover High earned its second straight win with a 45-30 victory over Sussex Central in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Friday night.

The Senators also evened their record at 4-4 after posting their second win over the Golden Knights this winter. Dover opened the season with a two-point victory over Central.

The Golden Knights are also 4-4.

Caesar Rodney 60, Polytech 44: The Riders jumped out to a 13-point, first-quarter lead before taking the Henlopen North victory.

Stacey Deputy tallied 22 points for CR (7-1), which won its fifth game in a row. Teri Bell (14), Alexia Jordan (11) and Jada McCullough (11) also finished in double figures.

Jazmin Kellam led the Panthers with 16 points while Kallie Hopkins added 10.

Cape Henlopen 61, Sussex Tech 29: The unbeaten Vikings out-scored the Ravens, 19-3, in the third quarter to break open the Henlopen North contest.

Julia Saleur (5 rebounds) netted a game-high 20 points for Cape while Mekhia Applewhite (13 points) and Olivia Kusen (12) also scored in double figures. Ella Rishko added eight points, nine rebounds, eight steals, four assists and two blocks.

Daniya Dashiell scored nine points to lead Sussex Tech.

Woodbridge 87, Lake Forest 14: Sierra Smith tallied 19 points to pace the Raiders to the Henlopen South win.

Smyrna 33, Milford 30: The Eagles built a 25-18 lead after three quarters before registering the win.

Tatnall 46, Delmarva Christian 42: Ainsley Bell tallied 21 points for the Royals (6-2), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Grace Fetterman (8 steals, 7 assists, 4 rebounds) added 14 points for Delmarva Christian, which rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit before falling short.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 56, Woodbridge 53, OT: The Spartans out-scored the Raiders, 6-3, in overtime to pick up the Henlopen South win.

Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach scored 25 points with Jackson Starkey adding 21, including six of Lake Forest’s seven three-pointers. Tryce Mansfield scored 10.

Woodbridge, which led by six at halftime, got 22 points from Jaden Bacon, 14 from Bruce Mosley and 10 from Kay’Shaun Dickerson.

Dover 56, Sussex Central 40: The Senators improved to 5-2 with the Henlopen North win.

Jaheim Harrell had 14 points with Amir Hite scoring 12. Leading by four at halftime, Dover out-scored Central, 30-18, in the second half.

Smyrna 80, Milford 33: The Eagles used a 26-6 second-quarter run to break open an eight-point game.

The point total was the highest of the season for Smyrna (8-0).

Delmar 58, Sussex Academy 17: The Wildcats raised their record to 5-2 with the Henlopen South win.

Wrestling

Milford 72, Sanford 11: Corey Messick (120 pounds) posted a 19-second pin in the Buccaneers’ non-conference victory.

Ryan Mejia (145) also had a pin for Milford, which won 10 matches by forfeit.

College baseball

DSU has three honored: Delaware State outfielder Tyler Cunningham has been selected to the Preseason All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference first team, while teammates Krew Bouldin (Appoquinimink) and Cole Garey (Polytech) earned second-team honors.

Cunningham was tops on the Hornets with a .367 batting average during the abbreviated 2020 season. Bouldin batted .321 in 13 games in 2020.

Gare, a 2020 preseason All-MEAC second-team selection batted .286 in last year’s abbreviated season. In 2019, he was tied for team lead with three home runs and tied for third on the Hornets with 23 RBI.

The Hornets were picked to finish third in the three-team Northern Division.