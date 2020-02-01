Local roundup: Dover girls defeat William Penn

Dover’s Tamyah Jones dribbles down the court. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

The Dover High girls’ basketball team earned a 57-36 victory against William Penn High in nonconference action on Saturday afternoon.

The Senators improved to 11-4 overall with the win. Dover used a 14-7 run in the second quarter followed by a 16-7 third quarter to build its big lead.

Wrestling

Cape Henlopen 43, William Penn 28: Luke Bender, Finbar Rishko, Cameron Smith and Lucas Ruppert recorded pins in the nonconference victory for the Vikings.

Andre Currie provided a tech-fall for Cape Henlopen while Charles Fritchman and Michael Frederick had major-decisions.

Boys’ basketball

North Caroline, Md. 73, Cape Henlopen 64: Kristoffer Rushin’s 25 points paced the Vikings as they fell at home on Saturday.

Ja’Vaughn Burton added 19 points for Cape Henlopen.

Hodgson 78, Polytech 40: The Panthers dropped the nonconference contest on the road.

Men’s basketball

Wesley 88, Marymount 84: The Wolverines escaped a Marymount comeback within the last few minutes to improve their season record to 12-8 and their conference record to 6-1.

Brian Cameron scored 38 points, sinking 15 of them on three-pointers alone. His eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals allowed Wesley to have some breathing room when Marymount rallied late in the second half and drew as close as 86-84 with 42 seconds remaining.

Greg Bloodsworth (Smyrna High) added 17 points and three rebounds.

Mychal Stefanides shot for 55 percent from field goal range and 60 percent from three-point range, accumulating 16 points while grabbing three rebounds while Terrence Braxton muscled for seven rebounds of his own.

Women’s basketball

Marymount 68, Wesley 15: Wesley extended its losing streak to seven thanks to its lowest scoring output of the year as the Wolerines are still searching for their first conference win.

Jourdyn Beverly was Wesley’s top scorer with four points. Angelique Gathers grabbed six rebounds and recorded two assists.

Tennis

Brengle reaches final: Madison Brengle defeated Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in straight sets in the semifinals of the WTA 125K Oracle Challenger Series in Newport Beach, California.

Brengle won the match 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). After Brengle failed to capitalize on seven match points in the second set, Podoroska broke Brengle’s serve to take a 6-5 lead in the second set.

But Brengle, a Dover native, broke Podoroska right back to tie the set at 6-6 before winning the tiebreak.

Brengle will face Switzerland’s Stefanie Vögele in the championship round today.

Brengle has never won a WTA-level tournament in her career. She made the final of a WTA event just once before, at the Hobart International in January of 2015 but fell to Heather Watson.

The 29-year-old does have 15 titles on the ITF circuit.