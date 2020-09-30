Local roundup: Dover’s ‘21 NASCAR race set for May

DOVER — Dover International Speedway’s lone NASCAR weekend will be held May 14-16 in 2021, the circuit announced on Wednesday.

The top event, the Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, will be held on Sunday, May 16 on the Monster Mile.

Dover track officials had already announced that its traditional second annual race will be held at the track it owns in Nashville, Tenn.

Dover International Speedway has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races every year since 1969. The Drydene 400 will be the 103rd NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

“We simply have missed our fans and look forward to hosting all of them back in Dover in May, along with NASCAR’s top series,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The Drydene 400 continues a tradition established more than half a century ago of America’s premier drivers challenging one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks.”

Nashville Superspeedway will host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day weekend, Sunday, June 20.

Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series East will be announced later this year.

Drydene entered into a multi-year agreement to host NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway in 2019.

College football

CAA outlines spring season: The Colonial Athletic Association set the parameters for a spring football season on Wednesday.

The conference, which includes Delaware, will use a North/South divisional format, with all six league games coming against teams within the division. The team with the best overall conference record will be the conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA FCS playoffs.

If the divisional champions finish with the same record, a tie-breaking policy will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.

Conference play is slated to run from March 6 to April 17, with each team receiving a bye week during the seven-week time frame.

Schools are permitted to also play two non-conference games, including ones against other CAA teams. Non-conference competition can begin on Jan. 23.

The makeup of the divisions and the final conference schedule will be announced in the next several weeks.

“All of our institutions know that today’s announcement is simply the first step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses in the Spring,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said.

“Each member institution, as well as the conference office, has additional protocols that must be finalized and approved in order to ensure a safe return to the field. Our goal in creating this unique scheduling format was to implement a competitive model while also trying to reduce the risks associated with travel as much as we could. “

The NCAA Board of Directors recently approved a revised format for the NCAA FCS playoffs, which will feature 16 teams with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 24, with a champion being crowned in Frisco, Texas on May 14, 15 or 16.