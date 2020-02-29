Local roundup: DSU men down UMES on the road

Five players scored in double figures as Delaware State pulled away to an 84-63 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC men’s basketball on Saturday.

Pinky Wiley and Myles Carter both netted 19 points as the Hornets (3-11 MEAC, 4-24 overall) snapped a seven-game losing streak. DelState also avenged a two-point loss to the Hawks (4-10 MEAC, 5-24) on Feb. 3.

The Hornets built an eight-point halftime advantage before out-scoring UMES, 42-29, in the second half.

Fahim Jenneto (14), Omari Peek-Green (12) and Ameer Bennett (10) also reached double digits. Wiley went 5-of-12 from three-point range as DelState shot 47.7 percent (31-of-65) from the floor for the game.

WOMEN, UMES 68, Delaware State 53: The Hawks out-scored the Hornets, 22-13, in the fourth quarter to put away the MEAC win on Saturday.

DelState fell to 8-6 in the MEAC, 12-15 overall with the setback.

There are two lead changes and three ties in the third quarter with Tierra Floyd tying the game after a layup with 4:17 left. But UMES ended the quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 46-40 lead.

The Hawks then opened the fourth quarter to open up a 56-43 advantage.

Floyd DSU with 13 points and seven rebounds. The only other Hornet in double digits was Lyric Turner with 10 points.

College baseball

DelState drops two: Delaware State was swept by Charleston Southern, in a doubleheader, 12-4 and 4-2, on Saturday.

The Hornets fell to 2-5 after losing their third game in a row.

Oswego sweeps Wesley: Oswego took both ends of a doubleheader, 17-1 and 13-3, over Wesley College on Saturday.

The Wolverines dropped to 1-5 with the pair of non-conference losses.

College softball

Radford 2, Delaware 0: The Blue Hens (12-5) mustered just five hits as they fell to the Highlanders for the second consecutive day.

Delaware did not have more than one hit in any inning. The Hens put the tying runners on base in the seventh when Kailey Christian singled and Katie Stahre (Lake Forest) reached on a fielder’s choice, but Sarah Bessel and Hanna Garber each lined out to end the game.

Hornets get first win: Delaware State split a pair of games in Hampton, Va. on Saturday, beating Fairleigh-Dickinson, 4-2, and falling to Hampton, 11-3.

The victory was the first of the season for the Hornets (1-14). Caitlyn Meyer’s two-run homerun broke a 2-2 tie for DelState.

College lacrosse

MEN, Villanova 19, Delaware 10: Senior Charlie Kitchen, sophomore Tye Kurtz and freshman Michael Robinson all had hat tricks for the Blue Hens (3-2) in the loss to the No. 15 Wildcats (3-2).

In the nine minutes before halftime, Villanova scored six times, pushing their lead to 13-5 at halftime.

WOMEN, Wesley 20, Penn State-Abington 3: Hanna Giaccone netted five goals with Kaila Hindt and Catherine Bennett adding three apiece to pace the Wolverines (2-0), who led 12-2 by halftime.

Wesley out-shot Abington, 26-5, with goalie Katelyn Porter making a pair of saves.

Georgetown 12, Delaware 11: Mia DeRuggiero’s goal with 2:33 left in regulation sent the game to overtime for the Blue Hens before the No. 25 Hoyas tallied the game-winner.

Georgetown reeled off four straight goals to take an 11-10 lead.

Claire D’Antonio and DeRuggiero both scored three goals for Delaware (0-3) while goalie Kate Brewster made 18 saves.

Swimming

CR’s Herring takes third: Caesar Rodney High’s Ethan Herring placed third in the 100-yard backstroke to highlight the Henlopen Conference’s showing in the DIAA boys’ swimming state finals on Saturday.

Salesianum won its fourth straight state team title and 36th championship overall. Sussex Tech, which took eighth, and CR in ninth were the top-finishing downstate squads.

Individually, Herring made the podium in the 100-yard backstroke by finishing in 53.49 seconds.

Sussex Tech’s Owen Pogwist took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (52.72) while Herring was seventh (53.21). In the 200-yard freestyle, CR’s Ryan Woodzell was fifth (1:47.76) with Sussex Tech’s Evan Davis finishing eighth (1:49.29).

Woodzell also finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (4:53.14) while Sussex Academy’s Trey Mitchell placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.55).

In the relays, Indian River took fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:31.86) followed by Sussex Tech in sixth (1:31.94). In the 400-yard freestyle, IR was fourth (3:21.83), Sussex Tech was fifth (3:22.46) and CR was eighth (3:29.10.

The girls’ state finals were being held on Saturday evening.