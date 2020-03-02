Local roundup: DSU women’s lacrosse team posts biggest win in team history

The Delaware State women’s lacrosse team posted the biggest win in its eight-year history, topping Howard 18-9 on the road on Sunday.

The Hornets (1-3) also tied team records for goals in a game and a period (11) in the contest, the first victory at DSU for new head coach Pam Jenkins.

Freshman Jordan Santana led the way with seven goals, two shy of the school record of nine.

DSU’s 18 goals tied its team high set in 2016 in an 18-14 win over Radford. The team record of 11 goals in the first period also tied the mark first set in that Radford contest.

Nina Dillard added five goals, while Gwenna Gentle and Tamrin Swann tallied two each. Santana’s scoring output bolted her into the team lead with 11 goals this season.

MEN, Ferrum 12, Wesley 2: Nick Bruhn and Ryan Gilman scored goals for the Wolverines (1-1) in the loss.

College basketball

Wesley earns top AEC honors: Senior Brian Cameron was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Year in men’s basketball for the second straight season on Sunday.

The Wolverines’ coaching staff also was named the league’s best as the AEC announced its season-ending awards. Wesley won the conference title with a 91-88 win over Gwynedd-Mercy on Saturday.

At 28.9 points per game this season, Cameron is currently third nationally in Division III in scoring. He has scored a school-record 781 points this season.

Cameron also ranks second in the conference in rebounding (217), second in assists (118), and fourth in steals (49). He has been named Atlantic East Player of the Week five times this season, and Defensive Player of the Week once.

With an 18-9 record, Wesley has won five more games than it did last season.

UD men get Charleston in tourney: The Delaware men’s basketball team will be the fifth seed in next weekend’s CAA tournament, facing No. 4 Charleston in the quarterfinals.

The Blue Hens (11-7 CAA, 21-10 overall) and Cougars (11-7 CAA, 17-13) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Washington, D.C.’s Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Delaware has lost its last nine meetings with Charleston. The two teams just played on Thursday with the Cougars rallying from a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes to post an 80-71 victory.

WOMEN, James Madison 69, Delaware 64: The Blue Hens (6-10 CAA, 10-17 overall) couldn’t hold onto an early nine-point lead before falling in a CAA contest.

Nicole Enabosi led Delaware with 24 points to move into third place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,639 career points. Samone DeFreese added 10 points while Jasmine Dickey and Paris McBride each had nine points. Dickey also contributed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Delaware jumped out to an early 13-4 lead before the Dukes (14-2 CAA, 23-4 overall) went up by three at halftime. Down by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter, the Hens fought their way back to within five but it was too little, too late.

College baseball

Hens pull out sweep: Delaware earned its first series win of the season in thrilling fashion defeating UMass Lowell twice, 11-4 and 4-3, capped off by sophomore Zach Lesher’s walk-off single in the nightcap.

Freshman Aidan Riley went 3-for-3 with two RBI in the first game for Delaware (3-5). Vinny Vaccone went 3-for-4 with two RBI while Joey Loynd was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

In the nightcap, freshman Bryce Greenly (Milford) worked 2.1 innings with five strikeouts, Jordan Hutchins (Dover) was 2-for-4 while Vaccone picked up his 100th career hit.

Wesley takes split: Wesley split a doubleheader with Utica on Sunday, winning the opener, 2-1, before dropping the nightcap, 9-3.

In the first game, Jason Boc doubled home Dustin Sutton in the fifth to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Hunter Barr, who threw 4.1 innings of no-hit ball, got out of a seventh-inning jam to earn the win for Wesley (2-6).

Charleston Southern 8, Delaware State 4: The Buccaneers scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game and sweep the four-game series with the Hornets (2-8).

Freshman pitcher Hiram Davis (Dover) allowed two hits and three runs, while striking out two and walking one in two innings to take the loss. DelState was out-hit, 6-3.

College softball

Wesley 8, Hibert 0: Jessica Anderson (Smyrna) pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and only one walk as the Wolverines won the opener of their spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Julianna Ceron went 3-for-3 with four RBI while Gabriella Monzo, Karina Cardona, and Brandi Dalious (Polytech) all had multiple hits for Wesley.

Hens win two more: Delaware defeated Lafayette, 9-1 in five innings, and host George Mason, 4-2, to conclude the Patriot Classic.

Thee Blue Hens had 17 hits in the two game in improving to 14-2.

Fairleigh-Dickinson 6, Delaware State 5: The Knights scored a run in the eighth to edge the Hornets (1-15) in the Hampton Tournament finale for both teams.

The Hornets, who led 4-1 in the fourth inning, had home runs by Caitlyn Meyer and Jade King.