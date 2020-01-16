Local roundup: Eagles rally to pin Cape 39-29 in North wrestling

Smyrna High defeated Cape Henlopen High 39-29 in wrestling on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in the Henlopen Conference Northern Division.

The Eagles trailed 18-0 and 24-3 before winning eight of the final nine matches.

Hugo Harp (220 pounds) and Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne (285) recorded back-to-back pins to ignite the Eagle comeback. Jamar Wells also added a pin at 120 while Joey Natarcola sealed it with a technical-fall at 145.

Wyatt Miller contributed a major-decision at 106. Kael Howell (182), Garrett Hudson (113), Amir Pierce (132) and Isaiah Jenkins (138) each earned a decision for Smyrna.

Finbar Rishko (152), John Bender (160), Andre Currie (170) and Jackson Handlin (195) had pins for Cape Henlopen.

Milford 51, Polytech 15: Corey Messick (113 pounds), Jack Thode (120), Brooklyn Grant (126), Tim O’Hara (138), Matthew Hauge (195) and Anthony Diaz (220) each won via pin in the Buccaneers Henlopen North victory.

John Hazlewood (106), Chase Masten (152), Kenel Decembre (160) and Greg Long (170) won matches for the Panthers.

Indian River 49, Delmar 18: The Indians got pins from Ryan Bunting (106), Cristian Lopez (113), Ian Shaubach (126), Ta’Jon Knight (132) and River Vickers (145) for the Henlopen South win.

Men’s basketball

Wesley 76, Immaculata 44: The Wolverines stretched their winning streak to four games and improved to 3-0 in Atlantic East Conference play.

Michael McCants led the team with a season high double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds while going 8-for-12 from the field. Brian Cameron added in 16 points, four steals and seven assists of his own.

Another big contributor was Terrence Braxton who led the team with 13 rebounds.

Women’s basketball

Immaculata 70, Wesley 40: The Wolverines fell on the road to drop to 0-3 in AEC games.

SherVohnia Tolson and Jourdyn Beverly put up 11 points each to lead the way for Wesley. Tolson also tallied 11 rebounds. Angelique Gathers added eight rebounds and five points in the loss.

Boys’ basketball

Smyrna 75, Milford 30: Brandon Smith netted 21 points as the Eagles won their sixth game in a row on Tuesday night.

Olumuyiwa Salako added 13 points with Robert Wiley scoring 11 for Smyrna, which led 39-13 at halftime.

Sussex Tech 62, Sussex Central 47: Chancler Johnson netted 24 points with Skylar Johnson adding in the Ravens’ North win on Tuesday.

Sussex Tech led 17-8 after the first quarter.

The Golden Knights got 15 points from Isaac Pettit.

Seaford 71, Indian River 39: The Blue Jays (10-1) jumped out to a 22-5 lead to start the game as they surpassed their win total for last season.

Amir Mollock (16), Kejuantae Cherry-West (14), Jayden Palmer (14) and Tyrese Fortune (10) all scored in double figures.

Lake Forest 78, Sussex Academy 21: Jaysem Vazquez tallied 33 points as the Spartans (4-4) won their third straight game on Tuesday.

Lake Forest sank 15 three-pointers in the game, getting four apiece from Vazquez and Nakiem Scott (16). Tyrone Tolson added 13 points, with three threes.

Girls’ basketball

Lake Forest 59, Sussex Academy 31: The Spartans picked up a Henlopen South victory on Tuesday.

