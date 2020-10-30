Local roundup: Eagles take Henlopen North duel with Cape

Smyrna’s Sophia Basler spikes against Cape Henlopen’s Rileigh Wilson during Thursday’s volleyball match at Cape. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Smyrna High rallied to win a close second set before downing Cape Henlopen, 3-1, in a Henlopen North volleyball matchup on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-15, 25-22, 13-25, 25-13 victory keeps the Eagles unbeaten at 2-0 in the North, 4-0 overall. The win was Smyrna’s 11th in a row over the Vikings.

The win also comes two days after the Eagles topped Henlopen South leader Indian River on Tuesday.

Smyrna’s Sophia Basler on a dig against Cape on Thursday.

Senior Sophia Basler had 19 of Smyrna’s 37 kills with Hannah Osborne (15 digs, 21 assists), Gianna Romano (4 aces, 11 digs) and Rachel Youngcourt (18 digs) also leading the Eagles.

Cape (1-1 North, 3-1 overall), which suffered its first loss, was led by Rileigh Wilson (13 kills), Kathryn Knarr (10 kills, 3 aces), Megan Smith (20 digs, 34 assists) and Emily Lamb (25 digs).

Caesar Rodney 3, Sussex Central 2: The Riders won the final two sets to capture the win in the back-and-forth Henlopen North match.

The Riders won the match by scores of 25-20, 23-25, 28-30, 25-19, 15-13 as three of the five sets were decided by the minimum two points.

Both squads are now 1-1 in the North, 3-1 overall.

Central got 34 kills and 16 digs from Brenya Reid and 44 assists from Madelynn McTeer. Katelynn Evick added 14 kills.

Dover 3, Polytech 0: The Senators improved to 2-0 in the North, 3-0 overall with the victory.

Dover won by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-13.

Sussex Tech 3, Milford 1: The Ravens won the first two sets before picking up a 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18 victory in the Henlopen North.

Nataleigh Hunter (10 kills, 3 aces), Alexandra Johnson (7 kills, 2 aces) and Abigail Guy (6 kills, 6 aces, 25 assists) paced Sussex Tech.

McKayla Ryan had 16 kills for Milford with Giavonna Dorell adding 12 assists.

Boys’ soccer

Caesar Rodney 2, Sussex Central 0: The Riders scored a goal in each half before out-dueling the Golden Knights in a Henlopen North matchup.

Brandon Victory scored on a penalty kick at the 30-minute mark before Sebastian Stubbolo added an insurance goal 20 minutes later in CR’s third-straight win. Zander Omans made seven saves as the Riders (2-0 North, 3-0-1 overall) out-shot Central, 12-10.

Angel Castellanos-Ventura had eight saves for the Knights, who fell to 1-1 in the North, 3-1 overall.

Cape Henlopen 3, Smyrna 3: The Vikings overcame a 3-0 deficit as the two teams played to the tie in a Henlopen North contest on Thursday evening.

College cross country

MEAC postpones championship: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will not hold its cross country championships for the 2020-21 academic year, as the conference’s other fall sports will be competed in the spring of 2021.

The conference consulted its head cross country coaches and student-athletes, and they were in favor of cancellation. The league’s athletic directors and the Championship Administrative Committee also approved of the move.

The championships were originally scheduled for Oct. 30 before the MEAC suspended fall sports in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With fall sports now taking place in spring 2021, that potentially put the cross country championships on the calendar surrounding the end of indoor track & field season and the start of the outdoor season.

The 2021 MEAC Indoor Track & Field Championships are tentatively set for Feb. 26-27 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va.