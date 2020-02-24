Local roundup: Former Senator Hutchins’ homer lifts Hens by N.C. A&T 9-8

Dover High grad Jordan Hutchins’ two-run home run in the ninth inning of a tied game was the difference as the Delaware baseball team edged North Carolina A&T, 9-8, on Sunday afternoon.

“This is just a great win for our guys and they never gave up on their goal of winning the series,” said coach Jim Sherman. “We had clutch performances out of Greenly and Wakeley out of the pen and can’t say enough about Hutchins’ two-run homer in the ninth.”

The Blue Hens (2-3) were clinging to a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning when freshman Bryce Greenly (Milford) — normally an outfielder — came out of the bullpen to strand runners on second and third with a strikeout and a fly out.

But after a scoreless seventh, the Aggies tied the game in the eighth as senior Derek Wakeley replaced Greenly with a runner on second and limited the damage by retiring the next two batters.

After Hutchins’ homer, A&T answered with a solo homerun in the bottom of the ninth. But Wakeley held the lead and earned his first win of the season.

Hutchins is already half way to his home run total from the 2019 season with two this spring.

Senior Jack Goan’s red-hot weekend continued with a 3-for-5 day, while scoring two runs. Sophomore Joseph Carpenter was 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs.

Delaware State 6, Massachusetts 3: The Hornets scored five runs in the eighth inning to win two of the three games in the weekend series.

Jared Gillis (Smyrna) singled to right field, chasing home John Weglarz and Miquel Rivera (Polytech) to give the Hornets a 4-3 lead. Delaware State added two insurance runs later in the inning on a fielder’s choice by Arthur Burrell and two-out single by Alex Vasquez.

Austin Warrington pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Rivera, a preseason All-MEAC first-team selection, was 2-for-4 to give him three hits, including a home run and double, and three RBI in eight at-bats in the series.

College softball

Delaware 14, Loyola Marymount 1: The Blue Hens exploded for eight runs in the top of the first inning and hit four homers in the final game of the LMU Tournament.

The Hens’ four homeruns ties the program single-game record, which had been accomplished five previous times. UD (13-2) scored its most runs in a game since ‘17, while the margin of victory is its highest since ‘15.

Chayanna Gallardo finished 3-for-3 with three RBI, a double and a homer, while Christian was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI. Garber, Brittney Mendoza and Ali Davis each added two hits and two RBI.

Maddi Marsh delivered a complete-game effort to pick up the win as she allowed one run on four hits while striking out four.

Hornets drop two: Delaware State fell to Campbell, 15-4, and host Charlotte, 14-3, to close out the weekend Green & White Classic.

The Hornets’ Jasmine Melgoza was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the opener while Jordan Casey was 2-for-3 in the nightcap.

Wesley loses pair of games: Wesley College dropped a pair of games to Swarthmore, 10-8 and 9-8.

In the opener, Carly Endres had five RBI on two hits, including a homerun for the Wolverines (3-3). Kaitlyn Delaney went 2-for-4 with a homer.

Brandi Dalious (Polytech) went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two doubles in the second game. Amanda Curry added three RBI and a homer.

College basketball

WOMEN, William & Mary 78, Delaware 60: Delaware (6-8 CAA, 10-15 overall) saw two players post double-doubles but it wasn’t enough in the CAA loss.

Jasmine Dickey led UD with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nicole Enabosi added her 49th career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Samone DeFreese neared one of her own with 13 points and nine rebounds.

With her 12 boards, Enabosi is now just 10 away from tying Danielle Parker’s school record of 1,064 career rebounds set from 2008-13.

College bowling

Hornets make strong showing: The Delaware State bowling team has solidified its chances of qualifying for the MEAC Championship Tournament.

The Hornets were perfect in four traditional games on day two of the second MEAC meet of the season.

After two days of the meet, DSU sits in second place with an overall record of 7-2 and total pinfall of 9,523, trailing only defending conference champ Maryland-Eastern Shore at 9-0 and pinfall total of 9,682.

Individually, Delaware State had three of the top seven and five of the top 16 finishers among the 64 competitors.

DSU’s Steffanny Toala was third in the field with a total of 1,023 and five-game average of 204.6. Toala had the score of the day at 263 in her second game.

Hornet senior Samantha Delong was fifth in the field with a total of 981 and average of 196.2. Delong had two 200-plus performance, with a high of 233.

Delaware State’s Alexis Neuer also finished in the top 10, standing at seventh with an average of 195.0 and pinfall total of 975.