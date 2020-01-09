Local roundup: Four pins carry Cape grapplers past CR 40-29

Cape Henlopen High collected four pins before posting a 40-29 victory over Caesar Rodney in Henlopen Conference Northern Division wrestling on Wednesday night.

The Vikings (1-1 North, 10-2 overall) won eight individual bouts in the victory, which beat the Riders for the first time since 2016.

Winning by fall for Cape were Joshua Wright (113 pounds), Carson Kammerer (132), Juan Lares (160) and Jackson Handlin (220). Luares had the night’s quickest pin, in 46 seconds.

The Riders (0-2 North, 1-2 overall) countered with pins from Marlon Smith (120), Jackson Dean (152) and Shamir Nelson (195), Smith won in 48 seconds.

Milford 54, Dover 10: The Buccaneers picked up three first-period pins in the North victory.

Trenton Grant (126), Dominic Feightner (152) and Dalton Deevey (160) all won by fall for Milford, which also collected five wins by forfeit.

Woodbridge 51, Delmar 25: Kyle Davis (106) registered a pin in just 1:15 to spark the Blue Raiders to the Henlopen South win.

Duane Cooke (113) followed with a third-period fall for Woodbridge, which also got pins from Jonathan Webb (126), Ellis Cannon (170), and Hunter Young (182).

For the Wildcats, Darius Hunt (138) and Tyler Wright (160) both won by fall.

Indian River 49, Seaford 27: The Indians used four pins in earning the South victory over the Blue Jays.

Cristian Galindo-Lopez (113), Wesley Brockson (138), Jalen Holland-Holloway (152) and Ramond Turner (285) all won by fall for IR.

Seaford also had four pins in the match, getting falls from Sean Martinez (145), Tashawn Brooks (160), Thane Grimes (160) and Taion Jenkins (220).

Girls’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 58, Dover 55: The Riders stormed out to a 15-point first-quarter lead before holding on for their third-straight victory on Tuesday night.

The Henlopen North loss was the first of the season for the Senators (4-1 North, 6-1 overall), who trailed 16-1 after the first quarter.

Stacey Deputy (15), Haley Hansen (11) and Jada McCullough (10) all scored in double figures for CR (2-3 North, 4-3 overall), which was playing its first game since Dec. 19.

Tamyah Jones had a game-high 21 points for Dover with Ally Manifold adding 13. The two teams combined to shoot 67 foul shots. The Riders were 22-ofline while the Senators were 14-for-32.

Worcester Prep, Md. 65, St. Thomas More 4: The Ravens fell to 0-8 with the loss.

Boys’ basketball

Woodbridge 61, Lake Forest 55: The Blue Raiders out-scored the Spartans, 23-15, in the fourth quarter to rally for the Henlopen South win on Tuesday night.

Ricky Kane netted 15 points for Woodbridge with Derron Kane and Bruce Mosley both adding 12.

Jaysem Vazquez netted a game-high 17 points for Lake Forest with Tyrone Tolson scoring 14. The two teams combined to go 28-of-60 from the foul line.

Sussex Tech 88, Milford 55: Skylar Johnson tallied 19 points to lead six Ravens in double figures in the North win on Tuesday night.

Sussex Tech, which built a 54-30 halftime advantage, was also paced by Kevin Custis (13), Ja’Shaun Johnson (13), Devon Reynolds (12), Chancler Johnson (11) and Cameron Daniels (10).

The Buccaneers got 11 points apiece from James Eley and Andrew Kravitz. Ten of Milford’s 20 field goals were three-pointers.

Worcester Prep, Md. 64, St. Thomas More 33: The Ravens dropped to 1-7 with the loss.

College basketball

MEN, Wesley 79, Marymount 65: Brian Cameron netted 30 points to move within seven of 2,000 points for his career as the Wolverines opened their Atlantic East conference schedule with a win.

Only former Sussex Tech High standout Rashawn Johnson, who tallied 2,394 points between 2005-09 has scored more in program history. Cameron, a senior guard, hit 8-of-15 shots from the floor and 12-of-12 free throws to reach 1,993 career points.

Greg Bloodsworth added 23 points for the Wolverines (7-7 overall), who won for the fourth time in their last five contests.

Wesley shook off an early four-point deficit to lead 36-26 at halftime.

WOMEN, Marymount 88, Wesley 28: The Wolverines (5-7) made just nine field goals in dropping their AEC opener.

Bianca Newsom scored a team-high seven points for Wesley, which trailed 5-9 at halftime. The Wolverines were playing their first game since Dec. 13.

Marymount (10-3) had four players finish in double figures.

