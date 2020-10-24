Local roundup: Golden Knights defeat Vikings 26-17 in opener

P.J. Stratton rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Sussex Central High defeated Cape Henlopen High 26-17 in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division football contest on Friday night.

Dion Stephens added a rushing touchdown for the Golden Knights. Sussex Central also got point from a safety and a field goal by kicker Juan Amezcua Justiniani.

Cape Henlopen was led by Jaden Davis’ two rushing touchdowns and Hank D’Ambrogi’s field goal.

Indian River 22, Seaford 12: The Indians earned the Henlopen South win in their first game of the year.

Hayden Hall led the Indians with a 95-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. The Indians scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to seal the victory.

Laurel 27, Lake Forest 18: The Bulldogs opened their season with a victory in Henlopen South action.

Field hockey

Delmarva Christian 2, Worcester Prep, Md. 0: Erin Parker netted two goals as the Royals picked up their first win of the young season to improve to 1-2.

Boys’ soccer

Milford 1, Smyrna 0: Samuel Dominguez netted the contest’s only goal in the second half for Milford (2-0), which has allowed only one goal in its first two games.

Smyrna is 1-1 overall.

Seaford 1, Lake Forest 0: The Blue Jays topped the Spartans in a Henlopen South matchup on Thursday to improve to 1-0-1.

Delmar 3, Woodbridge 2: Mason Ball netted all three goals, including two in the first half, to pace the Wildcats to the Henlopen South win on Thursday.

Volleyball

Sussex Central 3, Sussex Academy 0: Brenya Reid’s 15 kills paced the Golden Knights to a 25-18, 25-18, 29-27 win Friday night.

Delmarva Christian 3, Worcester Prep, Md. 0: The Royals won in straight sets 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 on Friday.

Makayla Heinrichs and Ayla Basar each recorded six kills. Tessa Kwiatkowski contributed 24 assists.

Lake Forest 3, Seaford 0: The Spartans picked up a Henlopen South win by scores of 25-5, 25-15, 25-10 on Thursday.

College basketball

DSU’s Wiley earns honor: Delaware State senior guard Pinky Wiley has been named to the Preseason All-MEAC third team in men’s basketball.

Also, the Hornets were picked to finish fifth out of six teams in the MEAC’s Northern Division this winter. Norfolk State is picked to win the North while three-time defending champ North Carolina Central is the voters’ choice in the South.

As a junior, Wiley was sixth in the MEAC in assists (3.1 pg) and fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4). In addition, he was 10th in the league in three-point field goals at 1.5 pg (47 total) and 21st in scoring (second on the Hornets) at 9.9 points per game a year ago.

Two Hornet women honored: Delaware State senior Sharajah Collins has been named to the Preseason All-MEAC second team with Lyric Turner selected to the third team in women’s basketball.

The conference also announced that the Hornets were predicted to finish third in the MEAC’s Northern Division.

Collins recorded 11.7 ppg, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assist, 1.6 steals per game last season. Turner averaged 10.1 points 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assist per game. She led the team with 54 made three-point field goals.