Local roundup: Golden Knights record 6 pins in defeating IR 42-30

Sussex Central High collected six pins before topping intra-district rival Indian River, 42-30, in wrestling on Friday night.

Tarryl Sturgis (160 pounds) won in 32 seconds for the quickest of those six falls for the Golden Knights (8-3).

Also winning by pin for Central were Mason Ankrom (126), Ethan Vickers (145), Jaden Savage (152), Kody Lankford (170) and Terrance Frisby (195). The Knights won five straight matches between 138 and 170 pounds.

The Indians answered with pins from Ryan Bunting (106), Ian Shaubach (120), Ta’Jon Knight (132) and Will Keller (192).

Cape Henlopen 48, St. Georges 15: The Vikings took control from the start by winning the night’s first seven individual bouts.

Juan Lares (160) started the match with a first-period pin before Cameron Smith (195) won by fall later for Cape.

Caravel 45, Caesar Rodney 21: The Buccaneers won six matches in a row between 106 and 138 pounds, with three pins, to put away the Riders.

CR got a 12-second fall from Kevin Hudson (285) after a pin from Shamar Nelson (220) to hold an early 18-16 advantage.

Jays win twice: Seaford picked up a pair of non-conference wins on Friday, downing Tatnall 54-30 and Wilmington Friends, 51-29.

Laurel 63, Dover 12: The Bulldogs downed the Senators in a non-divisional matchup.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 56, Salisbury Christian, Md. 17: Grace Fetterman tallied 14 points with Sierra Troyer adding 13 for the Royals.

Delmarva Christian (16-1) built a 47-12 lead after three quarters.

St. Elizabeth 66, Sussex Central 20: Ja’Marah Hopkins netted eight points for the Golden Knights in the non-conference loss.

St. Peter & Paul, Md. 34, St. Thomas More 12: The Ravens dropped to 0-17 with the setback on Friday.

Boys’ basketball

Seaford 77, First State Military 34: Brent Ricketts netted 20 points for the Blue Jays, who used a 22-7 second-quarter run to pull away.

Tyrese Fortune added 12 points with Jayden Palmer scoring 10 for Seaford.

Jasiah Brooks (14) and Nicholas Doldon (11) led First State Military.

Delmarva Christian 87, Salisbury School, Md. 50: The Royals improved to 15-2 with the victory.

College basketball

WOMEN, Delaware 81, Northeastern 69: Nicole Enabosi netted 28 points as the Blue Hens picked up their second-straight CAA win.

Delaware (4-6 CAA, 8-13 overall) opened up a 41-26 halftime lead before holding off the Huskies (6-4 CAA, 10-11 overall).

Jasmine Dickey (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Abby Gonzales (12 points) also scored in double figures for the Hens.

College softball

Hens split opener: Delaware shut out Georgetown, 4-0, before falling to the host Eagles, 4-1, as the Blue Hens opened their season at the Florida Gulf Coast Kickoff Classic.

In the opener, Halle Kisamore and Brittney Mendoza belted consecutive run-scoring triples in the fourth. Blue Hen pitchers Sarah Piening and Emily Winburn made the lead stand up by combining for a six-hit shutout.