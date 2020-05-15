Local roundup: Hen lax goalie DeLuca 8th pick in Premier draft

NEWARK — One of the best goalies in the history of University of Delaware men’s lacrosse will get to play the sport some more.

Two-time All-American Matt DeLuca became the first Blue Hen selected in the second-year Premier Lacrosse League draft when he was taken with the eighth overall pick by the Waterdogs on Wednesday evening.

Matt DeLuca

“This is truly a dream come true and I can’t be more grateful for this opportunity,” DeLuca said. “I wouldn’t be here without the support and guidance from so many people and can’t thank the University of Delaware enough for helping me get to this point in my career.”

“Matt has a unique combination of size and quickness and I’m sure he will find success as a professional,” said Blue Hens coach Ben DeLuca. “He was an intimidating presence for us and we can’t wait to follow him in his next stage of his career.”

In four years, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound DeLuca played in 48 games, racking up over 2,809 minutes in goal for the Hens. He ranks fifth all-time in goals against average (9.90), total saves (573) and minutes played. He also ranks in the top-10 all-time in save percentage at .561.

He is a two-time All-CAA honoree and two-time honorable mention All-American, becoming the first Hen since 2010 to earn that accolade.

DeLuca’s selection makes him the 16th player in program history to be drafted and the first since Brian Kormondy in 2015.

College track & field

Hornets earn MEAC honors: Twenty-four members of DSU’s men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams have been honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for their classroom success.

The Hornet honorees are among 204 student-athletes from the conference’s 11 schools to earn Commissioner’s All-Academic status for the 2019-20 school year.

Delaware State’s total is tied with Howard for the league high. Coppin State is third among the schools with 23 student-athletes on the list.

MEAC sophomore, junior and seniors with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average are eligible for All-Academic accolades.

“It’s a credit to our student-athletes for their commitment to their studies,” said Delaware State first-year head coach Stephen Kimes. “I also applaud my assistant coach Gwen Harris and the university’s academic support staff, along with the families of our athletes, for their efforts in the classroom success.”