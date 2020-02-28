Local roundup: Henlopen swimmers qualify for state finals in seven events

Henlopen Conference swimmers qualified for the finals in seven events during Wednesday’s preliminaries of the DIAA boys’ state championship meet.

The final round of the boys’ state championships will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at UD’s Carpenter Sports Building pool in Newark.

Caesar Rodney High senior Ethan Herring reached the finals in a pair of events. He qualified third in the 100-yard backstroke (53.65 seconds) and eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (53.77).

Also making the finals in two events was the Riders’ Ryan Woodzell. He placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:54.58) and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.70).

Other downstate individual qualifiers were Sussex Tech’s Evan Davis, who was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.32); Sussex Tech’s Owen Pogwist, who was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (53.08); Sussex Central’s Breyden Wright, who was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (56,74); and Sussex Academy’s Trey Mitchell, who was eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.85).

Three Henlopen squads qualified for the 400-yard freestyle relay finals. Indian River (Declan Burke, Zachary Lingenfelter, Ethan Forrey, Will Douds, 3:26.18) was fourth; Sussex Tech (Pogwist, Jodi Johnson, Davis, Nathan Venables, 3:26.75) placed sixth; and CR (Brendan Lewis, Nate Prystash, Woodzell, Evan Change, 3:30.34) took eighth.

Sussex Tech and IR also qualified for the finals in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Ravens’ Pogwist, Johnson, Venables and Davis were fifth (1:32.46) while IR’s team of Burke, Lingenfelter, Forrey and Douds placed seventh (1:32.95).