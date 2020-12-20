Local roundup: Hens stumble in 2nd half, fall to La Salle 71-61

Delaware led by four points midway through the second half but then suffered through a long field goal drought, as La Salle took advantage to post a 71-61 win over the Blue Hens Saturday afternoon.

“Give La Salle credit, they were the more aggressive team in the second half,” said UD coach Martin Ingelsy. “We didn’t do a good job on the defensive end; I thought we let our frustration on the offense end affect us defensively. Plus I need to do a better job of helping us offensively and give these guys some confidence. We’ll try to bounce back with a win Monday heading into the break.”

Delaware (2-2) opened the game by scoring the first nine points, and extended the margin to 12-2 following a Dylan Painter free throw six minutes into the game. The Hens led the entire half, although La Salle (3-4) pulled within 32-29 at the break following a three-pointer by Sherif Kenney in the final seconds.

The Explorers took their first lead of the day at 44-42 seven minutes into the second half, but Delaware quickly responded with two Johnny McCoy driving layups and a baseline jumper by Kevin Anderson to regain the advantage at 48-44 at the 10:49 mark.

However, the Hens then went scoreless for over seven minutes and La Salle took control with a 13-point spurt, extending its margin to 59-48 with 3:48 on the clock.

Ryan Allen ended the run with a free throw at the 3:27 mark and an Ebby Asamoah triple cut the margin to 63-57 with 1:22 to play, but Delaware didn’t get any closer.

Allen paced the Hens with 17 points, while McCoy added career-highs of 11 points and seven rebounds. Painter contributed nine points and seven boards, while Anderson chipped in eight points and five assists.

Football

Howard 42, Archmere 6: The No. 2 Wildcats rolled past the top-seeded Auks in the DIAA Division II state finals on Saturday evening at Dover.

It was the second-straight state championship for Howard (8-0) and third since 2015. The Wildcats (8-0) are 20-1 over the past two seasons with their only loss coming last fall against Division I state champion Hodgson.

Howard won its two state tournament games by a combined 76-19.

Archmere (8-1) was trying to win the program’s first state crown since 1982.