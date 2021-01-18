Local roundup: Hen women top Hofstra 65-46 to stay unbeaten in CAA

The Delaware women’s basketball team led wire to wire in a 65-46 win over Hofstra Sunday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

Jasmine Dickey

It was the third straight sweep of a Colonial Athletic Association series for the Blue Hens (6-0 CAA, 9-1 overall), who are the only unbeaten team in league play.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey led the Hens with 18 points, while adding eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. She netted 55 points in the two games.

Freshman guard Tyi Skinner joined Dickey in double figures with 12 points to go with three boards, three steals and two assists.

The Blue Hens jumped out to an 11-2 lead, punctuated by a steal and a fastbreak layup by Dickey.

Hofstra bridged the halves with a 13-2 run to cut the Delaware lead to 33-30, but the Hens responded with an 11-2 run of their own to restore the double-digit advantage.

Delaware’s front line had a productive day, with junior forward Ty Battle coming within one point of a double-double for the second day in a row. Battle finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Senior forward Lizzie Oleary racked up eight points and nine boards. Junior Chyna Latimer knocked down a pair of threes on her way to eight points.

Morgan State 72, Delaware State 55: The Bears tallied the game’s first seven points after dropping the Hornets to 1-3 in the MEAC, 2-6 overall.

After trailing by as many as 14 points, Lyric Turner hit a three-pointer, reducing the Bears’ lead to just one point, at 52-51 with 8:56 left in the game. But the Hornets were unable to get any closer.

Turner finished with a season-high 18 points, going 4-of-9 on her three-point attempts. Miajah Bullock added 10 points for DSU while DeMaurea Moore led all players with 10 rebounds.

MEN, Norfolk State 83, Delaware State 79, OT: With a four-point lead early in overtime, the Hornets had a real shot at their first win of the season.

But the Spartans (3-1 MEAC, 8-4 overall) went on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good as DelState fell to 0-9 after the MEAC loss on Sunday evening at Memorial Hall.

The Hornets (0-4 MEAC) also had a chance to win with the last shot in regulation but a three-point attempt bounced off the rim.

In OT, DelState went up 75-71 on back-to-back threes from Pinky Wiley. Norfolk State, though, finished the contest on a 12-4 run.

After trailing by eight at halftime, the Hornets rallied to hold a 65-57 with 5:36 remaining in regulation.

Wiley finished with 29 points, hitting 7-of-11 shots from three-point range. Myles Carter added 17 points and Dominik Fragala scored 12.

DelState doesn’t play again until Jan. 30 when it has another two-game set with Norfolk State, this time in Virginia.