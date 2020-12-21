Local roundup: Hornet men fall to Georgia Tech 97-69

Delaware State trailed by only 10 points at halftime before Georgia Tech pulled away to a 97-69 victory over the Hornets in non-conference men’s basketball on Sunday evening.

The loss keeps DelState winless at 0-3 while the Yellow Jackets improved to 4-3 with their second straight win over a MEAC program. Georgia Tech is now 35-0 against MEAC teams, including a 4-0 mark against the Hornets.

Myles Carter (17 points) and Dominik Fragala (10) were the only Hornets to reach double figures. DelState hit 8-of-26 three-pointers and committed 19 turnovers.

Junior guard Jose Alvarado netted a game-high 29 points for Georgia Tech as four Yellow Jackets scored in double figures. Georgia Tech has won four of its last five games.

DelState next plays at UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday as it is scheduled to open the season with eight road games in a row.

WOMEN, George Washington 61, Delaware 56: The Blue Hens (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season in the non-conference matchup.

After the Colonials (3-3) took a 55-49 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Delaware went on a 7-0 run to retake the lead. Ty Battle spun through the paint for a layup, then blocked a shot on the defensive end that led to junior point guard Paris McBride finding Jasmine Dickey for a fast break layup.

Senior guard Tee Johnson stole the ball in the backcourt and deposited another fast break layup before a Tyi Skinner free throw put Delaware up 56-55 with 1:33 left in the game.

Maddie Loder made a layup in traffic to put GW up 57-56 with 20 seconds remaining, and the Colonials closed the game out with four made free throws.

Both junior Dickey and Battle recorded double-doubles, with Battle now collecting a double-double in three of her first four games at Delaware.

Dickey nearly completed her 19th career double-double just in the first quarter, tallying 10 points and seven rebounds after one period. She finished with a game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Battle grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and scored 10 points.

Delaware doesn’t play again until Jan. 2 when it opens Colonial Athletic Association play with a two-game series at College of Charleston.