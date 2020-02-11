Local roundup: Hornet women lead entire game, top host SC State 76-64

Lanayjha Ashe, shown in a previous game, netted a team-high 19 points for DelState in its win at South Carolina State on Monday. Delaware State News file photo

Delaware State never trailed in the contest before registering a 76-64 road victory over South Carolina State in MEAC women’s basketball on Monday night.

The Hornets opened up 39-25 lead by halftime before improving to 6-3 in the MEAC, 10-12 overall.

Lanayjha Ashe netted 19 points, sinking 4-of-6 three-pointers, as five DelState players scored nine points or more. Tierra Floyd (14) and DeMaurea Moore (12) also finished in double figures.

Janasia Law added nine points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Hornets, who bounced back from a loss to North Carolina A&T on Saturday. DelState, which shot 27-of-52 from the floor, led by as many as 18 points in the contest.

MEN, South Carolina State 100, Delaware State 86: John Crosby scored 26 points but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets gave up 100 points for the third time this season.

Pinky Wiley (19), Omari Peek-Green (13) and Myles Carter (12) all reached double figures for DelState (2-7 MEAC, 3-20 overall). The 86 points were the most that the Hornets have scored in a loss this season.

Damani Applewhite tallied 24 points to lead five Bulldogs in double figures. South Carolina State (5-5 MEAC, 10-12 overall) hit 18-of-29 second-half shots after building a 41-35 lead at intermission.

Cameron wins sixth AEC award: Wesley College’s Brian Cameron won his sixth Atlantic East Player of the Week in men’s basketball.

Cameron helped the Wolverines to two more Atlantic East victories by collecting 45 points, 25 rebounds, 11 steals and four steals.

Hens’ Darling honored again: Delaware junior guard Nate Darling was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Darling averaged 30.5 points in a pair of CAA wins. He finished 16 of 31 from the floor, including 11 of 22 from three-point range, and hit 19 of his 20 free throw attempts. Against JMU on Saturday, he hit the game-winning bucket with five seconds remaining.

Darling, who has scored 122 points over the last four games, ranks third in the CAA and 16th in the nation by averaging 20.9 points per game. His 79 three-pointers lead the league, rank ninth in Division I, and are seven shy of the UD single-season record.

College bowling

Hornets win tourney title: Delaware State posted a 3-0 record in Sunday’s championship round Quad matches, including a finals victory over Fairleigh Dickinson, to capture the Griffins Baker Classic championship.

The Hornets, No. 18 in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association poll, defeated No. 17 Fairleigh Dickinson 4-2 in the championship match.

The Hornets posted an 8-4 overall record in the three-day tournament to improve to 50-34 on the season.

The Hornets posted a season-high single-game score of 268 in the deciding game seven of the Molloy contest and tallied 244 in back-to-back contests of the Kutztown contest.

Delaware State was 2-2 vs. top 25 teams in the tourney, splitting two games against Fairleigh Dickinson, while defeating No. 25 Long Island and falling to No. 20 Adelphi.

Hornet senior Alexis Neuer was named to the Griffins Baker All-Tournament team. Neuer was second among all competitors with an average of 21.11 per frame in DSU’s 12 matches.

Girls’ basketball

Woodbridge 54, Indian River 11: Cha’Kya Johnson netted 20 points with Janeira Scott adding 10 as the Blue Raiders rolled to the South victory.

Woodbridge opened up a 28-3 halftime lead before improving to 11-0 in the South, 12-3 overall.

Delmarva Christian 73, St. Thomas More 12: Savannah Stewart scored 20 points to pace the Royals (17-1).

Also scoring in double figures for Delmarva Christian were Sierra Troyer (17), Grace Fetterman (15) and Kandice Schlabach (13).

Archmere 60, First State Military 13: The Bulldogs dropped a Diamond State Conference loss to the Auks.

Boys’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 85, St. Thomas More 28: Gabe Herling (12), Wyatt Kwiatkowski (12) and Loubens Fleurima (10) led the way as the Royals improved to 16-2.