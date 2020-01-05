Local roundup: Hornet women rally to top Morgan 69-61 in MEAC opener

The Delaware State women’s basketball team overcame an early seven-point deficit to down Morgan State, 69-61, in its MEAC opener on Saturday evening at Memorial Hall.

Delaware State improved to 5-9 overall and snapped a four-game losing streak. It was the first time the Hornet women won a MEAC opener since 2012.

“It’s good to start conference play like this,” said senior Tierra Floyd. “It’s a hard league, so to get a win off the rip is a good confidence booster. It feels good.”

The Hornets trailed in the first quarter but built a 21-point halftime lead behind a 16-4 run. They out-scored Morgan State, 23-10, in the second quarter to go up 43-25 at halftime.

Morgan State rallied in the second half and got as close as five points with 56 seconds remaining but the Hornets scored three layups in the final 50 seconds to seal it.

“I told my team we played an A-minus first half and a D-minus second half,” said DSU second-year coach Dave Caputo. “It’s great to win but we need to get better in a lot of areas. But it’s nice to get better after watching a win.”

The Hornets were coming off an overtime loss to Rider on Monday where they let a 10-point fourth-quarter lead slip away.

“This team is learning how to play with leads,” Caputo said. “We have to learn how to defend smartly, rebound and be efficient offensively with leads. We can’t get casual and let teams creep back in. But at this level, it’s hard to get wins. It’s conference play, everyone is geared up, so to get a win, I’ll take being 1-0.”

Four different Hornets finished in double figures on Saturday.

Sharajah Collins and Lyric Turner each netted 12 points to lead Delaware State. Lanayjha Ashe followed with 11 points while Floyd returned from injury and recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Wrestling

CR wins three titles at Delcastle: The Henlopen Conference earned four individual titles, led by three from Caesar Rodney, at the finals of the two-day Delcastle Invitational on Saturday.

The Riders were led by Cameron Cataldi, who won a 6-1 decision at 106 pounds, Jackson Dean, who had a major-decision at 152 pounds, and Kevin Hudson, who won the 285-pound championship with a 2-1 decision.

Seth Layfield of Sussex Tech was the other champion from the conference. Layfield won the 220-pound title with a second-round pin.

Caravel Academy totaled 219.5 points to win the team title. The Buccaneers had the most individual champions as well with six — Luke Poore (113), Dylan Knight (120), Ethan Gray (126), Alex Poore (138), Nick Hall (160) and Anthony Bernieri (170).

Salesianum was second with 212.5 points. Caesar Rodney finished third as the best downstate team, recording 186 points while Woodbridge followed with 153.5 points to end up fourth in the 26-team field.

William Penn’s Erick Juarez-Robertson (132), Salesianum’s William Brock (145), Sanford’s Jason Lamey (182) and A.I. du Pont’s Azeem Bell (195) rounded out the weight-class winners.

Girls’ basketball

Cape Henlopen 61, Shipley, Pa. 51: Dania Cannon and Abbey Hearn each netted 22 points to pace Cape Henlopen.

Cannon was close to a triple-double with eight rebounds and eight assists. She made five three-pointers while Hearn followed with three.

The Vikings rallied from a 18-10 first-quarter deficit. Mehkia Applewhite added nine points and 10 rebounds for Cape (5-3).

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com