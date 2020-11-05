Local roundup: Indian River defeats Seaford in soccer 7-0

Nov 4th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0
Smyrna’s Keith Demby rushes as Dover’s Conner McPhail reaches for the flag during Unified football action in the first quarter Wednesday at Dover. Smyrna won 34-33. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Indian River High netted five second-half goals to put away a 7-0 victory over Seaford in Henlopen Southern Division boys’ soccer on Wednesday.

The win keeps the Indians (2-0 South, 5-0 overall) undefeated with five straight shutouts.

Jordan Illian tallied a pair of goals for IR with Willem Lambertson (1 assist), Sergio Rivera-Mercado, Erick Aguilera Baruch, Omar Baker and Kyle Topper all adding one. Bastian Perry made five saves and Reece Stone had two for the Indians.

IR finished with advantages of 23-7 in shots and 6-22 in corner kicks.

The Blue Jays’ Alexander Landeros-Martinez made 13 saves.

Lake Forest 3, Sussex Tech 2: The Spartans netted a pair of second-half goals in the victory on Tuesday.

Field hockey

Caesar Rodney 3, Sussex Central 1: The Riders tallied the first three goals of the Henlopen Conference North contest before earing their first win of the season.

Caesar Rodney (1-1 North, 1-4 overall) is playing in its first season under head coach Lauren Niezgoda.

Indian River 4, Caesar Rodney 1: Brynn McCabe and Emma Ruley scored two goals apiece to pace the Indians to the victory on Monday.

The Riders led 1-0 after the first quarter before IR (4-1) scored the contest’s final four goals. The Indians held advantages of 20-12 in shots and 11-8 in corners.

Peyton Shields scored for CR while Chloe Hughes made six saves.

Volleyball

Lake Forest 3, Delmarva Christian 2: The Spartans won the final three sets, including a pair by just two points, to pull out the non-conference win.

Lake Forest won by scores of 17-25, 18-25, 26-24, 28-26, 15-10 to improve to 4-2.

Indian River 3, Seaford 0: The Indians won the Henlopen South match by scores of 25-14, 25-7, 25-8.

Raychel Ehlers had 11 kills, Nicole Norman had 14 aces and Camryn Ehlers added 18 assists and six aces for IR (6-1 overall).

Delmarva Christian 3, Sussex Tech 0: The Royals picked up a non-conference win by scores of 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday.

Olivia Giltner had 12 kills for Delmarva Christian (3-2), Tessa Kwiatkowsni had 25 assists and 12 aces while Sierra Troyer contributed six kills, an ace and 10 digs.

Polytech 3, Sussex Academy 1: The Panthers (1-4) earned their first win of the season with the 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 decision on Monday.

Jennifer Rivera posted 10 kills and two aces with Kimberley Seeney adding 21 assists, four aces and a kill.

Madison Burke had 11 kills for the Seahawks, Grace Bucklin Alodie Elliott had 17 digs apiece while Emily Moody collected 23 assists, 16 digs and three kills.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Tags:
Daily Sports Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie