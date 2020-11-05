Local roundup: Indian River defeats Seaford in soccer 7-0

Smyrna’s Keith Demby rushes as Dover’s Conner McPhail reaches for the flag during Unified football action in the first quarter Wednesday at Dover. Smyrna won 34-33. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Indian River High netted five second-half goals to put away a 7-0 victory over Seaford in Henlopen Southern Division boys’ soccer on Wednesday.

The win keeps the Indians (2-0 South, 5-0 overall) undefeated with five straight shutouts.

Jordan Illian tallied a pair of goals for IR with Willem Lambertson (1 assist), Sergio Rivera-Mercado, Erick Aguilera Baruch, Omar Baker and Kyle Topper all adding one. Bastian Perry made five saves and Reece Stone had two for the Indians.

IR finished with advantages of 23-7 in shots and 6-22 in corner kicks.

The Blue Jays’ Alexander Landeros-Martinez made 13 saves.

Lake Forest 3, Sussex Tech 2: The Spartans netted a pair of second-half goals in the victory on Tuesday.

Field hockey

Caesar Rodney 3, Sussex Central 1: The Riders tallied the first three goals of the Henlopen Conference North contest before earing their first win of the season.

Caesar Rodney (1-1 North, 1-4 overall) is playing in its first season under head coach Lauren Niezgoda.

Indian River 4, Caesar Rodney 1: Brynn McCabe and Emma Ruley scored two goals apiece to pace the Indians to the victory on Monday.

The Riders led 1-0 after the first quarter before IR (4-1) scored the contest’s final four goals. The Indians held advantages of 20-12 in shots and 11-8 in corners.

Peyton Shields scored for CR while Chloe Hughes made six saves.

Volleyball

Lake Forest 3, Delmarva Christian 2: The Spartans won the final three sets, including a pair by just two points, to pull out the non-conference win.

Lake Forest won by scores of 17-25, 18-25, 26-24, 28-26, 15-10 to improve to 4-2.

Indian River 3, Seaford 0: The Indians won the Henlopen South match by scores of 25-14, 25-7, 25-8.

Raychel Ehlers had 11 kills, Nicole Norman had 14 aces and Camryn Ehlers added 18 assists and six aces for IR (6-1 overall).

Delmarva Christian 3, Sussex Tech 0: The Royals picked up a non-conference win by scores of 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 on Tuesday.

Olivia Giltner had 12 kills for Delmarva Christian (3-2), Tessa Kwiatkowsni had 25 assists and 12 aces while Sierra Troyer contributed six kills, an ace and 10 digs.

Polytech 3, Sussex Academy 1: The Panthers (1-4) earned their first win of the season with the 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 decision on Monday.

Jennifer Rivera posted 10 kills and two aces with Kimberley Seeney adding 21 assists, four aces and a kill.

Madison Burke had 11 kills for the Seahawks, Grace Bucklin Alodie Elliott had 17 digs apiece while Emily Moody collected 23 assists, 16 digs and three kills.