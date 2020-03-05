Local roundup: Lake Forest girls advance with 57-44 tourney win over Appo

No. 12 Lake Forest High downed No. 21 Appoquinimink, 57-44, in the opening round of the DIAA girls’ basketball state tournament on Wednesday night.

The victory sends the Spartans (16-5) to Wilmington on Friday for a second-round game at fifth-seeded St. Elizabeth (14-5). Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s win was the fourth in the last five games for Lake Forest which edged the Jaguars, 54-53, in its season opener. Appo finishes the season at 10-10.

Archmere 73, Sussex Tech 39: The ninth-seeded Auks rolled to a first-round tourney win over the No. 24 Ravens.

Archmere (15-6) moves on to a second-round game at No. 8 Woodbridge (17-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sussex Tech ends its season with a record of 12-9.

Wilmington Charter 53, Sussex Central 41: The 15th-seeded Force advanced to the second round with the win over the Golden Knights.

Wilmington Charter (16-5) will play at second-seeded Cape Henlopen (17-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. while Central finishes the year at 12-9.

College baseball

Delaware State 9, La Salle 5: The Hornets (3-8) tallied season highs in runs and hits in the non-conference win.

Mark Herron smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie and the Hornets added two insurance runs in the eighth to improve to 3-1 at home and snap a four-game losing streak to La Salle.

Herron also tripled in two runs in the fifth to give him a personal-best four RBI as a Hornet.

Delaware State entered the game with a .179 team batting average, but collected season highs in hits (12), home runs (2), total bases (21) extra base hits (21) and single-game average (.324).

Senior Jared Gillis (Smyrna) hit a two-run homer for the seventh homerun of his career.

Maryland 13, Delaware 6: The Blue Hens scored five unanswered runs to pull within 6-5 of the Terrapins before coming up short.

Jack Goan went 2-for-4 while Kyle Baker homer in the seventh inning for Delaware (4-7).

Senior Vinny Vaccone, junior Jordan Hutchins (Dover) and sophomore Joseph Carpenter made their 65th consecutive start together.

College softball

Wesley 9, Eastern Mennonite 0: The Wolverines (9-3) posted their sixth straight win in Myrtle Beach.

Dori Loukopoulos threw four no-hit innings while striking out three before Abbey Mayse allowed no runs on just two hits to finish the shutout.

Bianca Newsom had three hits in four at-bats with two RBI and two runs while Miranda Kinney had four RBI.

College lacrosse

MEN, Wesley 9, Averett 8: Joe Delgado (Caesar Rodney) led the Wolverines (2-1) with three goals in the victory.

Nick Bruhn caused a game-high five caused turnovers, grabbed nine ground balls, had two goals and handed out two assists.

WOMEN, Delaware 17, Duquesne 8: Christine Long netted five goals while eight Blue Hens collected at least one goal in the win.

Long posted her 15th career hat trick and bypassed 100 career goals. Sarah Bedard and Mia DeRuggiero each added five points on two goals and three assists.

NFL

Former-Hen Adams retires: Mike Adams, a former Delaware standout who beat the odds just to make it to the NFL in the first place, announced his retirement on Wednesday after 16 seasons in the league.

One of the leaders on the Blue Hens’ 2003 NCAA Division I-AA national championship team, Adams played safety for six different NFL teams (49ers, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Panthers, Texans) despite being undrafted out of Delaware. He was selected to a pair of Pro Bowls and played in a Super Bowl.

Adams played in a total of 228 games with 149 starts. He totaled 935 tackles (19 for a loss) with 30 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 90 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries and six sacks.