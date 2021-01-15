Local roundup: Lake Forest girls top Sussex Academy 36-30

Lake Forest’s Natanya Johnson shoots against Sussex Academy in the first quarter of Thursday’s girls basketball game at Lake. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Lake Forest High downed Sussex Academy, 36-30, in Henlopen Conference Southern Division girls’ basketball on Thursday evening.

The victory was the second in three days for the Spartans (2-0), who have won five games in a row over Sussex Academy.

Lake Forest’s Jalyne Bailey shoots against Sussex Academy’s Tabitha Curry in the first quarter at Lake on Thursday.

Jalyne Bailey tallied 10 points for Lake Forest with Karly Cain adding eight. Bailey, who had five rebounds, went 10-of-16 from the foul line.

Woodbridge 59, Seaford 10: The Blue Raiders started the game on a 23-3 run before posting the Henlopen South win.

Freshman Reghan Robinson (14 points), Janeira Scott (10) and Payton Keeler (10) all scored in double figures for Woodbridge in its season opener. Robinson hit four of the Raiders’ seven three-pointers.

Indian River 40, Delmar 27: The Indians improved to 2-0 with the Henlopen South victory.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 69, Sussex Academy 39: Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach scored 24 points as the Spartans evened their record at 1-1 with the Henlopen South win.

Freshman Jackson Starkey (11) and Nakiem Scott (10) also led Lake Forest, which built a 59-28 advantage after three quarters.

Tucker Anthony led the Seahawks with 14 points.

Delmar 59, Indian River 47: The Wildcats built a 48-29 lead going into the fourth quarter before improving to 2-0 in the Henlopen South.

Cameron Bozman netted 14 points for Delmar with Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale adding 11.

Gage Spinks (13) and Willem Lambertson (12) led the Indians (1-1).

M.O.T. Charter 35, First State Military 21: M.O.T. Charter picked up the win in a non-conference matchup.

College basketball

Hens’ schedule altered: The Colonial Athletic Association has announced the men’s basketball game between Delaware and Hofstra, previously scheduled for Saturday, will now be played today at 1 p.m.

After consultation with the conference office and medical professionals, the athletic directors at both institutions agreed to move Saturday’s game out of concern for the health, safety and well-being of the Delaware student-athletes.

The Blue Hens had a game at William & Mary last Sunday canceled because they had only five scholarship players available due to injury.

Ryan and Andrew Carr are expected to return from injuries today, giving Delaware seven scholarship players plus two walk-ons. Kevin Anderson and Aleks Novakovich are still out.

The two teams are still scheduled to play the second game of their series on Sunday. That game will tip at 1 p.m. instead of the previously announced 2 p.m. start.

College athletics

DSU re-hires two coaches: Delaware State announced Thursday that volleyball coach Bruce Atkinson and women’s soccer coach Kortney Rhoades have both signed new two-year contracts with the school.

The Hornets made big strides in Atkinson’s first season with the program in 2019, posting a 10-win improvement from the previous year.

Delaware State’s 12 wins in 2019 (12-18) were the most by the team since posting an 18-12 mark in 2010. The Hornets had just 12 wins combined in the six seasons prior to his arrival.

Rhoades, a native of Wilmington, is in her fifth year as head coach of the Delaware State women’s soccer team.