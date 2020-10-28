Local roundup: Lake Forest puts away volleyball win over Panthers

Lake Forest’s Jalyne Bailey spikes over Polytech’s Madison Mitchell during girls volleyball action at Lake Forest on Tuesday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Lake Forest High won a close second set before capturing a 3-1 decision over Polytech in volleyball on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spartans won the match by scores of 25-18, 29-27, 21-25, 25-17.

It was the third win in a row for the Spartans (3-1), who beat the Panthers for the second time in the last three seasons.

Polytech’s Natalie Smoak on a dig against Lake Forest during girls volleyball action at Lake on Tuesday.

Smyrna 3, Indian River 1: The Eagles won the final two sets to pull away to the 25-22, 13-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory.

Raychel Ehlers had 27 kills for IR with Camryn Ehlers adding 25 assists. Vasilia Diakos had eight kills and six aces while Nicole Norman contributed 16 digs.

Cape Henlopen 3, Sussex Academy 0: The Vikings (3-0) remained undefeated with the 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 win.

Rileigh Wilson had 17 kills with Breahna Kusen adding nine for Cape while Megan Smith had 34 assists and Emily Lamb collected 14 digs and three aces.

Caesar Rodney 3, Delmar 0: The Riders earned the victory by scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 to improve to 2-1.

Sussex Central 3, Seaford 0: The Golden Knights topped the Blue Jays by scores of 25-7, 25-8, 25-14.

Brenya Reid had nine kills and four aces for Central with Makenna Messina adding eight assists.

Ursuline 3, Delmarva Christian 0: The Royals gave the Raiders a battle in the second set before falling, 25-16, 30-28, 25-17.

Delmarva Christian was paced by Sierra Troyer (12 kills, 13 digs), Grace Fetterman (27 digs), Ellie Millaway (7 kills, 2 aces) and Tessa Kwiatkowski (22 assists, 10 digs).

Newark Charter 3, First State Military 0: The Patriots picked up the wins by scores of 25-4, 25-5, 25-7.

Field hockey

Dover 4, Laurel 0: Regan Torbert scored a goal in each half to pace the Senators (2-0).

Alayna Gigliotti had three assists for Dover, which also got goals from Kendra Durrington and Ellisyn Arthur (1 assist).

Richana Brown made five saves as the Senators out-shot the Bulldogs, 19-5.

Taylor Rawlings made 15 saves for Laurel.

Polytech 2, Lake Forest 1: Megan Popp’s goal with 4:46 remaining gave the Panthers their second win in a row.

Amiyah Sizer tallied a third-quarter goal for Polytech, which held advantages of 9-2 in shots and 5-3 in corners.

Sierra Jester scored a second-quarter goal for the Spartans while Addyson Stewart made seven saves.

Indian River 3, Smyrna 1: The Indians opened up a 2-0 second-quarter lead before taking the victory.

Kinsley Hall, Morgan McGee and Kendall Cathell all scored for IR, which held an advantage of 16-12 in shots. Allyson Clark made six saves.

Sheridan Price scored for Smyrna with Brynn Rifino making 12 saves. The Eagles held a 13-12 edge in corners.

Cape Henlopen 7, Sussex Academy 0: Lily Ashby scored three goals for the unbeaten Vikings.

Noelle Sabbagh added Cape’s first and last goals. The Vikings finished with edges of 13-2 in shots and 14-1 in corners.

Lilly McAroy had six saves for Sussex Academy.

Delmar 9, Caesar Rodney 0: Maci Bradford (1 assist) and Josie Hollamon collected three goals apiece as the Wildcats remained unbeaten.

The Wildcats finished with advantages of 39-0 in shots and 23-0 in corners.

The Riders’ Chloe Hughes made 29 saves.

Milford 11, Delmarva Christian 1: The Buccaneers built a 6-0 halftime advantage before registering the non-conference victory.

Boys’ soccer

Dover 7, Laurel 0: Jenri Lopez-Matias tallied four goals as the Senators improved to 2-0.

Cristian Pereira Hernandez had two goals with Rolando Betancourt-Mejia adding a goal and three assists for Dover. The Senators

out-shot the Bulldogs, 26-1, and held a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.

Damin Smith stopped eight shots for Laurel.

Caesar Rodney 9, Delmar 0: The Riders got four goals from Sebastian Stubbolo (1 assist), including the first three of the game, in posting the win.

Yberson Viccama (1 assist), Andrew Dawson (2 assists), Jeremy Gomez, Djosonde Anathol and Lucas Quiroga also scored for CR, which held advantages of 20-4 in shots and 6-1 in corner kicks. Zander Omans and Kaden Childs had two saves each for the Riders (2-0-1), who haven’t allowed a goal yet this season.

Mason Ball made 10 saves for Delmar.

Polytech 4, Lake Forest 1: Dermot Williamson netted three goals, including the last two of the contest, to lead the Panthers.

Wyatt Simmons also scored and Ty Sabanayagam had a pair of assists for Polytech, which held advantages of 14-2 in shots and 7-1 in corner kicks.

Cape Henlopen 1, Sussex Academy 0: Connor Hochrein tallied the game’s only goal at the 47-minute mark to lift the Vikings.

Matthew Panyko made four saves as Cape held advantages of 9-4 in shots and 6-4 in corner kicks.

The Seahawks’ Cole White made eight saves.

Sussex Central 8, Seaford 0: Gabino Escobar Lopez netted the Golden Knights’ first two goals in their victory.

Jerry Velasquez-Mazariegos added a goal and two assists as seven different players goals for Central. The Knights out-shot the Blue Jays, 22-5.