Local roundup: McCullough, Deputy lead Rider girls over Sussex Tech

Jada McCullough netted 17 points as Caesar Rodney High defeated Sussex Tech 64-38 in a Henlopen Conference girls’ basketball contest on Thursday night.

Stacey Deputy followed with 15 for the Riders who led 16-9 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime. Caesar Rodney improved to 6-4 overall (4-4 Henlopen North).

Polytech 38, Milford 31: Jazmin Kellam’s 21 points lifted the Panthers to the Henlopen North victory.

Adriana Blake scored 15 points to lead Milford.

Lake Forest 47, Delmar 19: The Spartans improved to 9-3 overall after the Henlopen South win.

Sussex Central 51, Dover 41: The Golden Knights overcame an early deficit and earned a Henlopen North victory.

Seaford 47, ECHS@DSU 27: The Blue Jays picked up a Henlopen South win on Thursday.

Boys’ basketball

Dover 94, Sussex Central 60: The Senators remained unbeaten against Delaware opponents and improved to 10-1 overall.

Lake Forest 61, Delmar 57: The Spartans overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit and earned a Henlopen South win.

First State Military 51, M.O.T. Charter 49: The Bulldogs used a 16-5 run in the second quarter to pick up the victory.

Woodbridge 85, Indian River 65: The Blue Riaders trailed 22-16 after the first quarter but rallied to win in Henlopen South action.

Seaford 78, ECHS@DSU 48: The Blue Jays earned the Henlopen South win and improved to 11-1 overall.

College football

UD’s Cubit steps down: After spending the past year as the assistant head coach and in charge of the running backs, Bill Cubit, a former standout for the Blue Hens in the 1970s, is resigning from the University of Delaware football coaching staff.

“Having the opportunity to be a part of this program for the past year was truly an honor. Ever since being a student-athlete here, I’ve always loved this University and this football program and that will never change, being a Blue Hen is always something I’ll be proud of. I’m excited to see what this program will accomplish in the near future,” Cubit said.

“Coach Cubit was a great asset to our program and our student-athletes over the past year. His knowledge and experiences, along with his love for the University was invaluable not only for our student-athletes, but our staff as a whole,” head coach Danny Rocco said. “We’re grateful for Coach Cubit’s work and dedication to our program and this University and wish nothing but the best for his future.”

Cubit’s impact on the running backs group was immediate, with three different players (Will Knight, DeJoun Lee and Andre Robinson) rushing for 100+ yards in a game and redshirt freshman Will Knight earning two Freshman All-American honors.

