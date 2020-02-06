Local roundup: Messick’s pin lifts Bucs by Riders 35-29

Trent Grant of Milford keeping pressure on CR’s 126-pounder Eli Stark Wednesday night. Grant won by pin in the first period. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Corey Messick’s pin in the night’s final match gave Milford High a dramatic 35-29 victory over Caesar Rodney in a Henlopen North wrestling showdown on Wednesday evening.

In the match-ending 113-pound bout, Messick pinned the Riders’ Cameron Cataldi in 2:41 to break a 29-29 tie and keep the Buccaneers (6-0 North, 20-0 overall) undefeated.

CR got a 16-3 major decision from Antonio Darby at 106 to pull even with Milford with one match remaining.

The Bucs won four straight matches in one stretch to build a 29-19 advantage. Trenton Grant (126 pounds) and Bevensky Augustin (195) also had pins for Milford.

CR’s Dawson Mitchell trying to take down Aaron Brisco in the 132-pound match. Mitchell won by decision 7-5.

Jackson Dean (152) and Dane Wilson (160) posted back-to-back pins for the Riders.

The Bucs go to Smyrna on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. match that will decide the North championship.

Sussex Central 51, Dover 12: Tarryl Sturgis (152) and Jaden Savage (160) picked up back-to-back pins to pace the Golden Knights to the Henlopen North victory.

Qualeak Bumbrey (220) registered a pin for the Senators.

Cape Henlopen 69, Polytech 9: The Vikings won seven matches by fall in the North victory.

Jackson Handlin (195) had a 53-second pin for Cape’s quickest fall of the night.

Also winning by pin for Cape were Holt Baker (106), Joshua Wright (113), Charles Fritchman (126), Michael Frederick (145), John Bender (160), and Cameron Smith (220).

Michael Rodriquez (120) had a pin for the Panthers.

Indian River 64, Wilm. Charter 8: The Indians won 12 individual bouts before posting the victory.

Ian Shaubach (120), Chris Saylor (126), River Vickers (145) and Ramond Turner (285) all had pins for IR.

Boys’ basketball

Salisbury Christian, Md. 67, St. Thomas More 21: The Ravens dropped to 1-14 with the loss on Wednesday.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 71, Gunston, Md. 15: Grace Fetterman netted 25 points with Sierra Troyer adding 15 in the Royals’ victory.

College basketball

MEN, Wesley 83, Neumann 62: Five players scored in double figures as the Wolverines (7-1 AEC, 13-8 overall) rolled to the Atlantic East Conference victory.

Brian Cameron (18), Michael McCants (14), Terrence Braxton (13), Mychal Stefanides (12) and Greg Bloodsworth (11) all led Wesley. Cameron and Braxton added 10 rebounds apiece.

The Wolverines, who led 41-30 at halftime, had 19 assists on their 32 made field goals.

WOMEN, Neumann 55, Wesley 39: The Wolverines couldn’t hang onto a two-point halftime lead as they were out-scored, 34-16, in the second half of Wednesday’s AEC loss.

Angelique Gathers had a team-high nine points for Wesley (0-8 AEC, 5-14 overall) while Shervohnia Tolson pulled down 15 rebounds.

Cameron wins national award: Wesley College’s Brian Cameron was named the Division III National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Cameron helped the Wolverines to two more league victories this past week with a pair of 30-plus scoring performances. For the week, he totaled 68 points on 21-for-38 shooting (55 percent), 17 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

The senior guard currently sits third in the country in points per game and total points with 29.2 and 583, respectively.

College bowling

DSU No. 18 in national poll: The Delaware State women’s bowling team dropped to No. 18 in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association Top 25 poll. The Hornets had been No. 14 in the rankings.

The Hornets (7-4 MEAC, 42-30 overall) are third among Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams in the poll. Defending MEAC champ Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth while North Carolina A&T is tied for the eighth spot.

McKendree (Ill.) is the nation’s No. 1 team.

The NTCA poll is among the factors to determine post-season championship selections and seedings. The MEAC tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Teams can also receive at-large national tournament bids, based on their ranking, record and strength of schedule.