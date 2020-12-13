Local roundup: Middletown to face Sussex Central in D-I football final

Second-seeded Middletown High downed No. 3 St. Georges, 13-7, in the DIAA Division I football state semifinals on Saturday evening.

The Cavaliers (7-0) will face No. 4 Sussex Central (6-2) in the state championship game next Saturday at Dover High at a time TBA.

Middletown will be playing in the Division I title game for the 11th time since 2004. The Cavs last won the state championship in 2012.

In Middletown’s win over St. Georges, all the scoring took place in the first half. The Cavs scored a second-quarter touchdown to snap a 7-7 tie.

Boys’ soccer

Appoquinimink 2, Salesianum 1, OT: The top-seeded Jaguars captured the DIAA Division I state crown in a game that was decided by penalty kicks.

Appoquinimink (15-0) out-scored the No. 2 Sals, 4-3, in PKs to win the program’s first state championship in a game played at Dover. The Jaguars tied the score in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime.

The victory snapped a streak of 10 straight state championships for Sallies, which lost to Appoquinimink, 3-0, during the regular season. The Jaguars had lost to Sallies in the state finals four times since 2013.

Appoquinimink is the first public school to win the Division I/non-division state championship in boys’ soccer since Glasgow in 1995.

Volleyball

St. Mark’s 3, Padua 0: The top-seeded Spartans downed the Pandas, 25-17, 25-18, 27-25 to win the DIAA state championship on Saturday.

For the Spartans (15-0), the title was the program’s 11th overall but first since 2011. St. Mark’s lost only five sets all season.