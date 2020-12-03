Local roundup: Middletown tops Lake in volleyball tourney

Lake Forest’s Emily Walker spikes the ball past Middletown’s Morgan Nolte and Jaida Lumpkin during Wednesday night’s girls volleyball state tournament first-round game at Middletown. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Middletown High rolled to a 3-0 victory over Lake Forest in the first round of the DIAA volleyball state tournament on Wednesday evening.

The No. 13 Cavaliers won by scores of 25-14, 25-22, 25-14, to advance to a second-round matchup with No. 4 Cape Henlopen (10-2). The match will be played on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Lewes.

The 20th-seeded Spartans finish the season at 7-6.

Ursuline 3, Sussex Central 0: The 14th-seeded Raiders swept the No. 19 Golden Knights, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16, in the first round of the state tournament.

Ursuline (6-7) moves on to face third-seeded Padua (9-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central finishes at 7-6.

College basketball

Hens to open on Saturday: After having a handful of games canceled/postponed by COVID-19 issues, the Delaware men’s basketball team will now open its season on Saturday by hosting Division II Salem (W.Va.) University.

The Blue Hens and Tigers will tip off at 2 p.m. at the Carpenter Center. No fans will be allowed in.

The Blue Hens’ game at UMBC, originally scheduled for Dec. 2, has been postponed to Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. Delaware’s postponed game at Delaware State set for Saturday has not been rescheduled at this point.